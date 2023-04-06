Can I Bet On The Frozen Four? How To Wager On College Hockey Tournament

The 2023 Frozen Four begins tonight at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida -- home of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning. With four great college hockey teams vying for the crown, Frozen Four sports bettors have plenty of betting opportunities to take advantage of today.

It all gets started at 5 p.m. EST as Boston University takes on No. 1 University of Minnesota. The second matchup of the evening is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST with No. 3 University of Michigan facing No. 2 Quinnipiac University. You can watch these semifinal matchups on ESPN2. The national championship game is set for 8 p.m. EST on Saturday, April 8.

You get bet on the Frozen Four on any of the top sports betting apps laid out below. They all have great sportsbook promo codes to get you started betting on the Frozen Four. Read on to find out how to wager on the college hockey tournament now.

Frozen Four Betting Odds

College hockey isn't a mainstream sports betting market, but the Frozen Four will certainly draw more attention from bettors. They can use the best sports betting sites featured below to wager on the Frozen Four.

Here are the Frozen Four betting odds to win the 2023 NCAA men's hockey tournament:

Minnesota +150

Michigan +250

Quinnipiac +390

Boston University +390

The individual Frozen Four game odds are:

Boston University (+150) vs. Minnesota (-185)

Over/Under Total: 6.5 (-115)

Over/Under Total: 6.5 (-115) Michigan (-160) vs. Quinnipiac (+130)

Over/Under Total: 6 (-115)

Best Frozen Four Betting Promos

As long as you are a new sportsbook user who is at least 21 years old and physically located in a state that offers legal Frozen Four betting, then you can claim any of the Frozen Four betting promos below.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a first bet offer, up to $1,000. You can use the $1,000 first bet on the Frozen Four tonight.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL gives new users a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250. You also get 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits when you sign up and bet on the Frozen Four.

DraftKings Promo Code: When you use the DraftKings Promo Code, simply place a $5 first bet on the Frozen Four, and if it wins, you'll get $150 in bonus bets. The bonus bets are paid out as six $25 bet credits.

FanDuel Promo Code: New users that take advantage of the FanDuel Promo Code get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. You can use this offer on one of the Frozen Four games tonight.

Claim Thousands In Bonus Bets For Frozen Four Betting

Now that you know where to find the best Frozen Four betting promos, it's time to place your first bet on the college hockey tournament. Finish off the college hockey season in style by taking advantage of any and all of the offers above.

Whether you're betting on the Boston University vs. Minnesota game, or the Michigan vs. Quinnipiac contest, you can use the bonus bets available to wager on the Frozen Four. After all, you can place a $1,250 first bet on Caesars Sportsbook tonight. If the bet doesn't win, you'll be reimbursed for the stake of your initial wager, up to $1,250 in bonus bets, and can use those funds to bet on the Frozen Four Final on Saturday.

Sign up and bet on the Frozen Four today!