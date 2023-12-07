Celebrity-Owned Sports Teams: The 2023 Roster

Many celebrities have decided to buy sports teams over the years. Sometimes this backfires, but there are times when celebrities help franchises improve. Often, celebrity sports owners have a distinct way of going about their business with their teams.

Today, we will take a look at the management styles of a number of celebrities who own sports teams. Additionally, we will see which celebrities have found the most success with the organizations that they own.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney: Wrexham AFC

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's purchase of Wrexham AFC did not fly under the radar. In fact, it even received a television show.

Reynolds and McElhenney aren't veterans when it comes to owning teams. Players on Wrexham have spoken highly of the pair, though. Wrexham player Ollie Palmer previously shared his thoughts on Reynolds and McElhenney's ownership performance.

"It's so nice to actually feel their passion, not just see it," Palmer said, via Natasha Dye of People. "I've had good owners and bad owners and nasty owners. I've never had owners that are this passionate and this involved with the football club, with the community, and what they're doing for everyone."

Reynolds and McElhenney are both most well known for their acting prowess. Reynolds, however, is also a producer and businessman, while McElhenney is a writer, producer, businessman and podcaster.

Owning a team is different than what they usually do, and although they have endured some ups and downs since making the Wrexham AFC move, it's clear that Reynolds and McElhenney are passionate about the venture.

Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes became a part owner of the Kansas City Royals in 2020.

Mahomes has obviously found success in the NFL, but he grew up playing baseball as well. His dad had an 11-year career as an MLB pitcher. The younger Mahomes is still is a fan of the sport and wanted to be a part of an ownership group for the baseball team in the city that he plays in.

The Royals have struggled in recent years amid their rebuild. Mahomes has stayed confident in his belief in the Royals though. He often shouts out the team and/or players when they perform well.

Mahomes' primary focus is football, but being a part-owner of the Royals surely adds extra excitement to his offseasons.

Alex Rodriguez: Minnesota Timberwolves

Speaking of baseball, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, along with billionaire Marc Lore, owns the Minnesota Timberwolves. They made the purchase in 2021 and have slowly transitioned into majority ownership.

Rodriguez, who is remembered for being a New York Yankees superstar, can often be found sitting courtside at Timberwolves games. Timberwolves players also seem to like Rodriguez.

The Timberwolves have performed well so far during the 2023-24 season. The credit obviously goes to the players and coaching staff, but perhaps Rodriguez's desire to win has played some kind of role as well.

As a former professional athlete, Rodriguez understands what it takes to succeed. He's also been a basketball fan for a long time, so Rodriguez is familiar with the sport.

Natalie Portman: Angel City Football Club

Natalie Portman is one of the founders of Angel City Football Club. Portman's team has found success so far in the National Women's Soccer League.

The famous actress discussed what the Angel City Football Club means to her in an interview with People, via Gillian Telling of People:

"When I saw my son watching the Women's World Cup with as much enthusiasm and passion as he did the Men's World Cup, and it made me think what an enormously positive culture shift it would be if the next generation looked up to women's athletes the way they look up to male athletes," Portman said.

She is making a positive impact on women's sports. Portman referred to co-founding Angel City Football Club as "one of the great joys of my life," via People as well.

Angel City began play in 2022, so they are still quite a new team. Nevertheless, the future is bright for Angel City, especially with a passionate co-founder like Portman leading the way.

Justin Timberlake: Memphis Grizzlies

Justin Timberlake became a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies in 2012. Timberlake is from Memphis, so the decision to play a role in the Grizzlies' ownership likely wasn't a difficult one for him.

He's shouted the Grizzlies out on social media quite often throughout the years. Whether it's simply cheering on the team or calling for fans to vote players into the All-Star Game, Timberlake clearly embraces his role as an owner of the team.

Memphis has performed well in recent years, though the 2023-24 season hasn't started the way the Grizzlies would have liked.

Regardless, Timberlake will continue to cheer on his hometown team.

Michael Jordan: Charlotte Hornets

Michael Jordan owned the Hornets for 13 years before selling his majority stake in 2023. Jordan remains involved in a minority ownership role.

Jordan addressed his decision to sell the Hornets in a press release, per NBA.com.

"The opportunity to be the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets in my home state of North Carolina for the last 13 years has been a tremendous honor," said Jordan. "I'm proud of all that the organization accomplished: the exciting on-court moments, the return of the Hornets name, Charlotte hosting the 2019 NBA All-Star Game and HSE becoming a true pillar of this community. Through the years, the unwavering commitment, passion and loyalty of our Hornets fans has been incredible.

"As I transition into a minority ownership role, I'm thrilled to be able to pass the reins to two successful, innovative and strategic leaders in Gabe and Rick. I know the Hornets organization is in great hands moving forward. I'm excited about the future of the team and will continue to support the organization and the community in my new role in the years ahead."

Jordan's statement is important because it details the Hornets' accomplishments while he was a majority owner. Charlotte not only brought back the Hornets nickname, but also hosted an All-Star Game.

The team didn't perform at an extremely high level by any means. Still, Jordan took a chance on the team. Despite his underwhelming time as the Hornets majority owner, Michael Jordan will obviously always be remembered as arguably the greatest NBA player ever, so he's unlikely to be all that concerned with any hit to his legacy.