DraftKings Kansas Promo Code - Bet $5 on NCAAF or NFL and Get $200 in Free Bets

Just in time for the 2022 NFL regular season, sports betting in Kansas is officially online. Not only can you look forward to earning some free money with the DraftKings Kansas Promo Code.

New DraftKings Sportsbook users physically located in the state of Kansas that are at least 21 years old can earn $200 in free bets by simply placing a $5 bet on the NFL or college football on one of the best Kansas sports betting apps with DraftKings Kansas Promo Code.

Use the DraftKings Kansas promo code to get $200 in free bets

🎁 DraftKings Kansas Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 in Free Bets 🖊️ DraftKings Kansas Welcome Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Free Bets on CFB 🏦 Banking Methods PayPal, Prepaid Cards, Debit/Credit Cards, and more 🍏 Apple Store DraftKings Kansas App Reviews 4.8 ⭐ 📲 Android Google Play DraftKings Kansas App Reviews 4.6 ⭐ 📆 Promo Last Verified September 3, 2022

Now that online sports betting is officially live in Kansas, there are a plethora of opportunities to get a head start on your bankroll across the number of Kansas sports betting sites. One of those sports betting sites is DraftKings Sportsbook and it is giving new users the opportunity to earn $200 in free bets by placing a bet of at least $5 on either the NFL or college football with the DraftKings Kansas promo code.

This bonus is one of the best Kansas sportsbook betting promos available.

As long as you are physically located within the state lines of Kansas (you do not have to be a permanent resident) and at least 21 years old, you are eligible to receive this welcome bonus.

How to sign up with the DraftKings Kansas promo code

Signing up with the DraftKings Kansas promo code is a very easy process. The first step is clicking on the below link to be redirected to the Kansas new user registration page. From there, simply follow the below steps to complete your new account registration and earn your free $200 from DraftKings Kansas.

Click the link below to be redirected to the new user registration page Enter your identifying information. This includes, but is not limited to your name, date of birth, mailing address, and email address. Once DraftKings Kansas has verified your identity, deposit at least $5 into your account. Place a bet of at least $5 on either an NFL or college football bet. Once your bet is placed, you will receive a total of eight (8) free bets that are $25 per bet, totaling $200 in free bets. The free bets will expire in seven days, so make sure to use them within a week of receiving them.

You can use the free bets on nearly any wager you choose, with a few stipulations. The free bets are not able to be used on DraftKings Kansas odds boosts and they also can't be cashed out mid-bet. Otherwise, anything else is fair game.

Can I bet on DraftKings in Kansas?

As of September 1st, 2022, DraftKings Kansas and a number of other Kansas sportsbooks are officially live. This means that you can get $200 in free bets by placing a bet of at least $5 on the NFL or college football by using the DraftKings Kansas promo code.

You can use the $200 in free bets on any sport of your choice, despite the initial bet requiring you to wager on the NFL or college football.