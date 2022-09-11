DraftKings Kansas Promo Code - Bet on Patrick Mahomes Week 1 Player Props

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Using the DraftKings Kansas promo code, new users can get $200 in free bets by placing a simply $5 wager on the NFL or college football, including Patrick Mahomes Week 1 player props.

With Kansas sports betting officially online, sports bettors in Kansas can finally celebrate their ability to use the best Kansas sports betting apps to cheer on their favorite teams, the Kansas City Chiefs being one of them. With so much to celebrate, Kansas sports betting sites are getting involved too, offering an array of generous Kansas betting promos, including free bets from DraftKings Kansas.

How Do I Sign Up With DraftKings Kansas Promo Code?

Signing up with the DraftKings Kansas promo code is easy. To start, click on the link below to be redirected to the new Kansas user registration page. Once you land on this page, you will be asked to provide basic identifying information. This includes but is not limited to your name, phone number, and mailing address. As soon as your information is provided, DraftKings Kansas will verify your identity.

🎁 DraftKings Kansas Promo Code Bet $5+ on NFL, Get $200 in Free Bets 💰 Wagering Types Spreads, totals, player props, futures, parlays, and more 📆 Last Validated September 11, 2022

Once verified, you will now have to make your initial deposit. To be eligible for the $200 in free bets from DraftKings Kansas promo code, your first bet must be at least $5, so depositing at least $5 into your account will be a necessity. Once you place your initial wager on any NFL, college football, or UFC market, you will automatically be enrolled for the promotion.

How Can I Use DraftKings Kansas Promo Code For $200 In Free Bets?

In addition to an easy sign-up process, the DraftKings Kansas promo code comes with very few stipulations. The key stipulation is that your initial wager must be at least $5 and must be bet on either an NFL market, college football market, or UFC market. The $200 in free bets, however, are a bit more lenient. While you cannot use the free bet credits on profit boosts, odds boosts, or any other promotional offer on DraftKings Kansas, you can use the $200 in free bets on any sports market of your choice.

You are also unable to cash out your wagers placed with the free bet credits and upon payout, you will receive the winnings, but not the stake of your bet. The great part, however, is the fact that your winnings from the $200 free bets from the DraftKings Kansas promo code will be withdraw-able immediately upon settlement.

Get $200 in Free Bets for Patrick Mahomes Week 1 Player Props on DraftKings Kansas

Now that you know the ins and outs of the generous $200 in free bets from DraftKings Kansas promo code, you're ready to earn your free money and wager on some NFL football.

With Week 1 upon us, the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves facing a tough task against the Arizona Cardinals. In a game that figures to score a lot of points, you can assume that superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is primed to put up a gaudy stat line. DraftKings Kansas seems to agree, as Mahomes' current passing prop is at 289.5 yards.

Think this is worth wagering on? Bet on all of the Patrick Mahomes Week 1 player props with $200 in free bets from the DraftKings Kansas promo code.