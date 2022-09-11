DraftKings NY Promo Code: Get $200 In Free Bets When You Bet $5 On Saquon Barkley Week 1 Player Props

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is one of the most polarizing players in the NFL. The oft-injured running back has battled injuries for the better part of the past three seasons, but he now appears to be healthy and ready for a bounce-back year as one of the favorites in the NFL Comeback Play of the Years odds.

This makes Saquon Barkley Week 1 player props a great option for the DraftKings NY Promo Code, which allows new users at DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5 on NFL or college football to get $200 in free bets. That means when you use the DraftKings Promo Code, you can get $200 in free bets when you bet just $5 on Saquon Barkley Week 1 player props.

To qualify for this welcome offer and make bets on NFL Week 1 odds, you must be at least 21 years old and physically present in New York. If you check off those boxes, you can use the DraftKings NY Promo Code to join one of the best New York betting apps around.

How Do I Activate The DraftKings NY Promo Code For $200 In Free Bets?

🎁 DraftKings NY Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 In Free Bets 🖊️ DraftKings Sportsbook NY Welcome Offer Get $200 In Free Bets With $5 Bet On NFL Or NCAAB 📆 DratKings NY Promo Last Validated September 11, 2022

To activate the DraftKings NY Promo Code to get your $200 in free bets, just bet $5 on Saquon Barkley Week 1 player props after you register via the direct sign-up link below.

After clicking through the link, you will be redirected to DraftKings Sportsbook NY to begin the registration process. You will be asked to enter some basic identifying information, including your name, physical address, email, and phone number for verification purposes. Next, you will need to make a deposit of at least $5 to join one of the top NFL betting sites in the country.

With your deposit, place your qualifying $5 bet on Saquon Barkley Week 1 player props or any NFL, college football or UFC market to activate the DraftKings NY Promo Code. Now the $200 in free bets from one of the best sports betting sites is all yours.

How Can I Use My $200 In Free Bets From The DraftKings NY Promo Code?

When you receive your $200 in free bets from the DraftKings NY Promo Code, you will have seven days to use them before they expire. The free bets will be credited to your account as eight $25 free bets. While there are no restrictions on odds when using your free bets from the DraftKings NY Promo Code, they can not be used on profit boosts, odds boosts, cash-out bets, or combined with any other free bets. You can, however, use them on nearly any NFL odds including Super Bowl odds futures.

While any winnings from free bets from the DraftKings NY Promo Code won't be included in your payout, you can withdraw those winnings without any additional playthrough requirement. And if you use them on Saquon Barkley Week 1 player props, a few are sure to win.

Bet Saquon Barkley Week 1 Player Props With The DraftKings NY Promo Code

There are a couple of juicy Saquon Barkley Week 1 player props that you can bet on with the DraftKings NY Promo Code.

Barkley's anytime touchdown scorer prop with +135 odds is one great option as the running back should get red zone opportunities, especially if and when the Giants get inside the five-yard line.

Barkley's over/under rushing attempts prop is set at 14.5 with -135 odds. He went over that total five times last season, including four such instances in the last five games of the year. In a game with a total set at 43.5 points, expect a slower-paced game where the run is emphasized on both sides – something that could mean ample attempts for Barkley.

Sign up with the DraftKings NY Promo Code by clicking the link here to bet on these Saquon Barkley Week 1 player props. It's New York sports betting made easy with your $200 in free bets from DraftKings Sportsbook.