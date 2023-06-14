DraftKings Promo Code - $200 Bonus Bets Offer Available For Tonight's Action

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

All eyes in the sports work tonight will be on the MLB, as we have a great baseball game tonight on ESPN. The Chicago White Sox will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium tonight, which features a pitching matchup between Mike Clevinger and Clayton Kershaw.

Bet on tonight's White Sox vs. Dodgers MLB matchup using the DraftKings Promo Code offer. When you sign up using the steps below and bet $5 on the MLB betting odds tonight, you will receive $200 in bonus bets on one of the best sports betting sites, which you can use to bet on more baseball.

Sign Up For The DraftKings Promo Code Welcome Offer

There are baseball games all day for you to bet on. As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, you are able to sign up through our DraftKings Promo Code link to claim one of the best sportsbook promo codes. Bet $5 on baseball to get $200 in bonus bets. Follow these steps to get started.

First, click our DraftKings Promo Code link to be taken to the DK Sportsbook sign-up page for one of the best sports betting apps. Once you are there, you will be asked to provide identifying information, such as your name, email and physical address, in order to create your new account. Deposit at least $5 into your account to activate today's welcome offer.

Get The $200 Bonus Bets Offer From DraftKings Promo Code For Tonight

The pitching matchup of Mike Clevinger vs. Clayton Kershaw tonight is an exciting one, so make sure you sign up for your new sportsbook account on one of the best credit card betting sites so you can place your picks on the White Sox vs. Dodgers game. Follow the DraftKings Promo Code sign-up steps above and deposit at least $5 into your new account in order to activate the welcome offer. All that is left to do is place a $5 wager, then you will get your $200 in bonus bets.

Bet $5 on White Sox vs. Dodgers tonight to get $200 in bonus bets regardless if your wager wins or loses, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code offer. If this promo bet wins, you get to keep those winnings on one of the best PayPal betting sites as well.

Bonus bets are not eligible to be withdrawn. However, you can withdraw the winnings from wagers placed with bonus bets.

Bet $5 On White Sox vs. Dodgers, Get $200 With The DraftKings Promo Code

After a long day full of baseball, the game of the day takes place on ESPN at 10 p.m. EST. Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox are taking on Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code link and bet $5 on today's MLB betting odds to get $200 in bonus bets, which you can use on this game as well.

The Dodgers have been dominant at home this season while the White Sox have struggled on the road. As a result, it shouldn't be surprising that Los Angeles is the favorite tonight. Bet $5 on the Dodgers to win and receive $200 in bonus bets, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code offer.