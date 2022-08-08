DraftKings Promo Code Kansas: Pre-Registration Is Live With $100 In Free Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Are you ready, Kansas sports fans? Kansas sports betting is coming soon, and the top legal sports betting operators are already providing bonuses for new players, if you sign up early. DraftKings Sportsbook is offering Kansas bettors a chance to boost their bankroll simply by signing up today with DraftKings Promo Code Kansas.

Sign up via the links in this article for $100 in free bets and an entry into the Kansas Pre-Launch $100K Free Bet Sweepstakes ahead of launch day for DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas.

DraftKings Promo Code Gets Bonus Ahead of DraftKings Sportsbook KS Launch

The old adage says "there is no such thing as free money," but the DraftKings Promo Code Kansas welcome promotion seems to be testing that. All you have to do is sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas with the DraftKings promo code and you get $100 in free bets as well as an entry into the Kansas Pre-Launch $100K Free Bet Sweepstakes.

In addition to the DraftKings Promo Code Kansas bonus, new users may also get DraftKings' welcome bonus of a 20% deposit match, up to $1,000 - but not confirmed by DraftKings. That's not all though, as DraftKings has tried to one-up FanDuel by adding a Kansas Pre-Launch $100K Free Bet Sweepstakes contest in addition to the $100 in free bets.

How To Get $100 In Free Bets With DraftKings Promo Code Kansas

To get $100 in free bets at DraftKings Kansas, all you have to do is follow a few simple steps. In addition to the free bets from DraftKings Promo Code Kansas, you will be entered to win more with DraftKings' $100K Free Bet Sweepstakes.

Here is a step-by-step process on how to get this offer from DraftKings Kansas.

Click the link provided below. Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. You will verify your identity and fill in identifying information to create a new account. Once verified, you will need to opt-in to the promotion while physically located in the state of Kansas. Then, you will get your $100 in free bets to be ready on launch day. The DraftKings Promo Code Kansas bonus is paid as four $25 free bets.

In addition, signing up grants you an entry into the Kansas Pre-Launch $100K Free Bet Sweepstakes where one user will get a $100,000 Free Bet as the sweepstakes grand prize.

When Will DraftKings Kansas Launch? Sign Up Now For Pre-Live Bonus

DraftKings Kansas is set to be live once Kansas launches sports betting. The hope is to be live for the first week of the NFL season, but realistically by Week 2. Either way, DraftKings Kansas will be live in the fall of 2022 for college football and the NFL season.

You can use DraftKings Promo Code Kansas to get your pre-live bonus using the link below. Getting this welcome bonus added to your bankroll early will allow for you to take full advantage of the DraftKings welcome offer.

Once DraftKings Kansas launches, you can use the free bets from DraftKings Promo Code Kansas to wager on any number of sports betting markets. The most popular markets will surely be wagering on the Kansas City Chiefs, Big 12 football, and even the World Cup this fall.