FanDuel NY Promo Code: Get $150 In Free Bets On Jets Or Giants

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

After upstate New York fans got to watch their Buffalo Bills kick off the 2022 regular season with a convincing win over the defending Super Bowl champion Rams on Thursday, it's now the Jets and Giants turn to take the field for NFL Week 1. And there's no better way to commemorate the start of their seasons than by betting $5 to get $150 in free bets on Jets or Giants with the FanDuel NY Promo Code.

FanDuel Sportsbook is helping celebrate the return of NFL betting with the FanDuel NY Promo Code welcome offer. New users in New York will get $150 in free bets when they sign up through the FanDuel Promo Code link below and place a $5 bet. After you place a $5 first bet with the FanDuel NY Promo Code, you'll get $150 in free bets on Jets or Giants, to use this week on NFL Week 1 odds or another wager of your choice.

Use The FanDuel NY Promo Code Offer For $150 In Free Bets On Jets Or Giants

🎁 FanDuel NY Promo Code Bet $5, Get $150 In Free Bets 🖊️ FanDuel NY Welcome Offer Get $150 In Free Bets From FanDuel Sportsbook 📆 Offer Last Verified September 11, 2022

All new users who are at least 21 years old and located in New York can take advantage of the FanDuel NY Promo Code welcome offer by signing up through the link below. Clicking on the link will redirect you to the FanDuel New York sign-up page, where you'll be asked to provide nominal personal information, including your name, address, email address, and date of birth to create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. The FanDuel NY Promo Code will be applied automatically when you sign up via the link below.

After creating an account, simply make a deposit of at least $5 and place a $5 bet on any sport of your choosing. Once you place that bet, you'll gain access to $150 in free bets on Jets or Giants, courtesy of the FanDuel NY Promo Code.

With FanDuel Sportsbook topping the list of the best NFL betting sites, it's easy to enjoy your free bets on Jets or Giants from one of the top New York betting apps around.

Details On The $150 In Free Bets From The FanDuel NY Promo Code Offer

The $150 in free bets from the FanDuel NY Promo Code welcome offer can be divided as you see fit. This is one reason why FanDuel Sportsbook is rated one of the best sports betting sites in the country. You have the freedom to break down your free bets on Jets or Giants however you want. Just make sure to use the free bets within 14 days, as any unused free bets will expire at that point.

All winnings from wagers placed with free bets from the FanDuel NY Promo Code offer will be credited to your account within 72 hours, after which they can be withdrawn immediately, as there are no additional playthrough requirements associated with this promotion. FanDuel NY offers some of the fastest withdrawal processing times among all mobile sports betting platforms, including as little as two hours for online banking.

New York sports betting at FanDuel Sportsbook is easy with the FanDuel NY Promo Code.

Get Free Bets On Jets Or Giants With The FanDuel NY Promo Code

The $150 in free bets from FanDuel NY Promo Code can only be accessed by new users at FanDuel Sportsbook. After opting into this promotion, make a $5 first bet on Super Bowl odds or any other betting market of your choice to collect your $150 in free bets on Jets or Giants.

Then use those free bets on Jets or Giants wagers for upcoming games in Week 2 or even Week 3 odds, if you want to get ahead of any line movement. Just sign up with the FanDuel NY Promo Code to collect your $150 in free bets today.