FanDuel NY Promo Code: Make No Sweat First Bet On Jets Today

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Sitting at 1-1, the New York Jets are coming off a miraculous come-from-behind win in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. They'll host the reeling Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, and you can place a No Sweat First Bet on Jets with FanDuel NY Promo Code.

When you sign up with the FanDuel NY Promo Code, you get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet to use on the Jets in NFL Week 3. To qualify for this generous welcome offer, you must be a new FanDuel Sportsbook NY user who is at least 21 years old and physically located in New York.

By making a No Sweat First Bet on Jets NFL Week 3 odds, you get access to one of the best New York betting apps around.

Use FanDuel NY Promo Code For No Sweat First Bet On Jets Today

🎁 FanDuel NY Promo Code No Sweat First Bet, Up To $1,000 🖊️ FanDuel NY Promo Code Offer $1,000 No Sweat First Bet 📆 Promo Code Last Verified September 25, 2022

New York sports betting with the FanDuel NY Promo Code provides you with a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, on one of the best NFL betting sites on the market today.

To activate the FanDuel Promo Code for a No Sweat First Bet on Jets NFL Week 3 picks, you must first click on the link below. Doing so will redirect to FanDuel Sportsbook NY to begin the new user registration process. You will be required to enter your name, physical address, phone number, and email as well as the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB so your new account can be verified.

Next, make a qualifying initial deposit of at least $10 to activate the promo code, and the No Sweat First Bet on Jets will automatically be applied to the first bet you place in your new account.

FanDuel NY Promo Code Gives You $1,000 No Sweat First Bet On Jets

When you use the FanDuel NY Promo Code, the first bet you make will qualify as your No Sweat First Bet on Jets.

If your qualifying first bet is settled as a loss, then FanDuel Sportsbook NY will credit your account with free bets equal to the amount of your first bet's stake, up to $1,000. You will receive the free bets within 72 hours of the settlement of your qualifying first wager and they expire in 14 days. Please be mindful that your free bet credits cannot be withdrawn for cash and the stake of your free bets will not be included in your payout.

Contrary to many of the other best sports betting sites in New York, you don't need to use all of your free bet credits at once. For example, if you get $800 in free bets from the FanDuel NY Promo Code and want to make a $200 bet, just enter that amount into your bet slip and your remaining free bet balance will remain in your account until you use it, up to the 14-day expiration date.

Make No Sweat First Bet On Jets With FanDuel NY Promo Code

A No Sweat First Bet on Jets with the FanDuel NY Promo Code is viable option this Sunday.

The Jets are currently 6-point home underdogs to the Bengals, who may be suffering from a proverbial Super Bowl hangover. If you think the Jets can cover the spread, you can use your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet on Jets to bet on the Jets +6 with -110 odds.

If the Jets fail to cover, the stake of your wager will be covered by the FanDuel NY Promo Code.

Simply click on the link below to sign up with the FanDuel NY Promo Code and get your No Sweat First Bet on Jets today!