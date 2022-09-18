FanDuel NY Promo Code: Use No Sweat First Bet On Jets Or Giants In NFL Week 2

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The New York Giants look to move to 2-0 when they host the Carolina Panthers, while the New York Jets continue their quest for their first 2022 win in Cleveland against the Browns. With both teams in action today, this is the perfect opportunity to use the FanDuel NY Promo Code No Sweat First Bet on Giants or Jets this weekend.

Fans of either New York team are in luck as the FanDuel NY Promo Code welcome offer affords all new users a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, to use on Giants or Jets NFL Week 2 picks.

With the FanDuel NY Promo Code, you get a No Sweat First Bet on Giants or Jets from one of the best New York betting apps. Sign up today for your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet.

Use FanDuel NY Promo Code For No Sweat First Bet On Giants Or Jets

🎁 FanDuel NY Promo Code No Sweat First Bet, Up To $1,000 🖊️ FanDuel NY Promo Code Offer $1,000 No Sweat First Bet 📆 FanDuel NY Promo Code Last Verified September 18, 2022

The FanDuel NY Promo Code not only gives new FanDuel Sportsbook users access to one of the top NFL betting sites and most generous welcome offers in the industry, but it's also easy to sign up for.

As a new user, start by clicking on the FanDuel Promo Code link below, which takes you to the platform's sign-up page. There, you'll be asked to provide standard identifying information, such as your name, address, and e-mail address. The FanDuel NY Promo Code will automatically populate in the corresponding field when you sign up through the link below.

Once these steps are complete, make an initial deposit of at least $10 so you have funds to place your No Sweat First Bet on Giants or Jets to unlock the benefits of the FanDuel NY Promo Code and one of the best sports betting sites in the New York.

How Do I Qualify For The FanDuel NY Promo Code No Sweat First Bet?

To qualify for the FanDuel NY Promo Code No Sweat First Bet, you must be at least 21 years old and physically present in New York when you bet on the Giants or Jets NFL Week 2 odds.

Your initial qualifying bet of at least $10 must settle as a loss in order to receive free bets credits from the FanDuel NY Promo Code. If your first bet loses, the free bet credits equal to the amount of your original wager, up to $1,000, will be added to your new FanDuel Sportsbook account within 72 hours.

Free bet credits from the FanDuel NY Promo Code expire in 15 days, and are not eligible to be withdrawn as cash. However, any winnings from free bet credits are eligible for an immediate withdrawal request.

Make A No Sweat First Bet On Giants Or Jets With FanDuel NY Promo Code

FanDuel NY Promo Code makes NFL Week 2 action all the more appealing by giving you a No Sweat First Bet on Giants or Jets. New York sports betting at FanDuel Sportsbook is risk-free, up to $1,000, with this great welcome offer.

The Giants and Saquon Barkley are aiming to prove that Week 1 was no fluke and the Jets are gunning for their first win of the 2022 campaign. With the FanDuel NY Promo Code, placing a No Sweat First Bet on Giants of Jets is surely the right choice. Sign up today via the FanDuel NY Promo Code link here and the $1,000 No Sweat First Bet on Giants or Jets is all yours.