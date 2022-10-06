FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: $100 In Free Bets For January Launch

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Legal Ohio sports betting is set for a January 2023 launch, meaning we are only a few months away. Sports fans in the Buckeye State will finally be able to make money betting on sports. However, you don't need to wait until then to start winning.

FanDuel Ohio is giving $100 in free bets on launch day to users who sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code today for the pre-live bonus. Don't wait – make sure your account is set up on one of best sports betting sites by using the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code.

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code Gets Bonus For FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio January Launch

🎁 FanDuel OH Promo Code Use link for $100 in Free Bets on Launch Day 🖊️ FanDuel OH Welcome Offer $100 in Free Bets on Launch Day 📆 FanDuel Promo Code OH Offer Verification October 6, 2022

The official launch of Ohio sports betting isn't until January. However, you can click our FanDuel Ohio Promo Code link and sign up for the pre-live offer, which will give you $100 in free bets, for the January launch. This lucrative bonus offer is one of the best sports betting promos available.

Here is a step-by-step process on how to get your $100 in free bets.

Click the link provided below.

You will then be redirected to a landing page with the Ohio pre-live offer on the page.

Sign up with FanDuel promo code Ohio.

You will have to verify your identity and fill out your information to sign up.

Once verified, you will be prompted that your $100 in free bets will be granted at launch.

And just like that, you will be all signed up and registered for the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code promotion to give you $100 in free bets. You can use these promo credits on any of the odds offered at FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio.

When FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio launches in January, you will be able to use the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code free bets to bet on the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Columbus Blue Jackets, or any odds and bet types on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Claim $100 In Free Bets With FanDuel Ohio Promo Code

Follow the steps outlined above today in order to claim your $100 in free bets from the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code pre-live offer. FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio will launch in January, and sport bettors who sign up today will receive their $100 in free bets at the time of launch.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the most popular online sportsbooks in the country. There will be thousands of betting options available for new users to use their FanDuel Ohio Promo Code free bets on. There will also be other promotions for you to enjoy and make money from.

When Will FanDuel Ohio Launch? Sign Up Now For FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio Pre-Live Bonus

FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio will launch when Ohio sports betting officially goes live, which will be in January. This means we have a few more months to wait until wagers will officially be accepted in the Buckeye State. However, this exciting pre-live offer you can claim by using the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code will give you $100 in free bets to play with.

If used carefully, you can use this bonus $100 to build up your bankroll. FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio will be live just in time for the Super Bowl. There will be many different ways to bet on the Super Bowl, such as picking the winner, the exact matchup, and more. Of course, there will also be hundreds of Super Bowl props once the big game approaches.

FanDuel Sportsbook will offer many opportunities for you to make money on launch day. However, you can guarantee a win now by signing up with the FanDuel Promo Code for $100 in free bets.