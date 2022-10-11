FanDuel Ohio Promo Code - Get $100 In Free Bets For Launch

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Ohio sports betting launch is creeping closer, with legalized sports betting in the state launching on January 1, 2023. And to prepare you for the much anticipated launch, FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio has a special offer for anyone who sign up between now and then. By using the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code, you get $100 in free bets for launch.

When you sign up via the FanDuel Promo Code link today, you'll receive a pre-live bonus of $100 in Free Bets on Launch Day. Below, we will go over how you can get $100 in free bets for launch, thank to the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code.

Use FanDuel Ohio Promo Code To Get $100 In Free Bets For Launch

🎁 FanDuel Ohio Promo Code Use link for $100 in Free Bets on Launch Day 🖊️ FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio Welcome Offer $100 in Free Bets on Launch Day 📆 Promo Code Last Verified October 11, 2022

FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio will go live on January 1, 2023, along with the official launch of legalized sports betting in Ohio. Use our FanDuel Ohio Promo Code link to sign up for the pre-live offer to get $100 in free bets for launch at one of the top online sportsbooks in Ohio.

Here is a step-by-step process on how to get your $100 in free bets.

Click the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code link provided below, which will redirect you to a landing page with the Ohio pre-live offer.

Verify your identity and location by filling out any required information.

Once verified, you will be prompted that the $100 in free bets for launch is ready for you to use on Ohio launch day -- January 1, 2023.

After following these steps, you will officially be registered for the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code pre-live offer, giving you $100 in free bets. You will be able to use the free bets on any of the FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio odds. All winnings from the free bets can be withdrawn as well.

Get $100 In Free Bets For Launch With FanDuel Ohio Promo Code

Take the steps above to register with the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code and get $100 in free bets for launch. With one of the best sports betting promo codes in Ohio, FanDuel Sportsbook sets you up with $100 in free bets that you can use on NFL playoff bets, wagers on the NHL or NBA, or even a parlay combining all three.

FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio will be flush with daily promotions and thousands of betting options, making it a top sports betting destination. Sign up for this pre-live FanDuel Ohio Promo Code offer today and get your $100 in free best for launch.

When Will FanDuel Ohio Launch? Redeem Your FanDuel Ohio Promo Code Pre-Live Bonus Today

FanDuel Ohio will launch on January 1, 2023, the day that Ohio sports betting will officially go live. Even though we have a couple of months before that fateful day, you can register now using the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code to get your $100 in free bets for launch.

Use the pre-live bonus at FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio on New Year's Day 2023 on Super Bowl odds or any other wager of your choice. Sign up with the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code today to get $100 in Free Bets on Launch Day.