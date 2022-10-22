FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Get $100 Now And No Sweat First Bet Later

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

It is an amazing time if you are an Ohio sports fan. This is because, in just a few short months, legal Ohio sports betting is scheduled to go live on January 1, 2023.

To get the party started, you can use the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code to secure one of the most generous pre-live offers on the market today. When you use the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code, you will get $100 in free bets now and a No Sweat First Bet later.

You can easily qualify for this generous offer from the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code as long as you are a new FanDuel Ohio Sportsbook user, at least 21 years of age, and physically located in Ohio.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Ohio Promo Code To Get $100 Now And No Sweat First Bet Later

If you are ready to sign up with the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code to get your $100 in free bets now and a No Sweat First Bet, worth up to $1,000, later

When you are signing up, you will be required to enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number while also entering the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB so your new account can be verified.

Once your new account is created and verified, FanDuel Ohio Sportsbook will prompt you with a message letting you know that your $100 in free bets will be available to use on launch day.

there is no deposit needed to bet your free bets. Simply pre-register now and they are as good as yours.

However, when it comes to your $1,000 No Swear First Bet, you will have to make a qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10 once FanDuel Ohio Sportsbook goes live. But keep in mind that if you want to fully max out the offer, you must make a $1,000 deposit and then follow it up with a $1,000 first bet.

If you like free money, then

When Will FanDuel Ohio Sportsbook Go Live?

FanDuel Ohio Sportsbook is scheduled to go live on January 1, 2023, which is the same date as the Ohio sports betting launch day.

January 1st will be here before you know it, and it follows two of the busiest holidays of the year.

Therefore, now is the best time to sign up with the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code

This way, you don't forget about this incredible pre-live welcome offer from the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code in the event that you get caught up in all the holiday festivities.

Get $100 Now And No Sweat First Bet Later With The FanDuel Ohio Promo Code

When you pre-register now with the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code, you will secure $100 in free bets now without having to make a deposit. Those free bets will be ready to use on the impending January 1, 2023, Ohio sports betting launch day.

Then once FanDuel Ohio Sportsbook goes live, you will get your No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1000. you can use your free bets on any open sports betting market offered at FanDuel Ohio Sportsbook.

For example, if you want to bet on the Cleveland Browns or the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl, you can bet on upcoming Super Bowl odds with your free bets in the NFL betting section on the platform.

Let's also not forget that launch day is set right in the midst of the NBA season, which means ample opportunities to use your free bets to bet on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Click on the link below to sign up with the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code