FanDuel Promo Code: Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams Promo For $150 In Free Bets

The 2022 NFL season kicks off tonight when the Buffalo Bills travel west to visit the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. To help commemorate the return of the NFL, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering an outstanding welcome offer for new bettors this Thursday night. With the FanDuel Promo Code, new users get $150 in free bets when they place a $5 first bet with this Buffalo Bills vs. LA Rams promo.

The best part about the FanDuel Promo Code welcome offer is that you get $150 in free bets no matter the result of your initial $5 wager. To qualify for this generous promotion with the FanDuel Promo Code, you must be at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code Bet $5, Get $150 in Free Bets 🖊️ FanDuel Sportsbook Welcome Offer Get $150 in Free Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook 📆 Welcome Offer Last Verified September 7, 2022

To activate the FanDuel Promo Code and get your $150 in free bets with the Buffalo Bills vs. LA Rams promo, the first thing you need to do is click on the direct sign-up link below. When you do so, you will be redirected to FanDuel Sportsbook to begin the registration process on one of the best NFL betting sites around.

During sign-up, you will be required to enter some basic personal information, including your full name, physical address, email, and phone number along with the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB for verification purposes. Once your account is created and verified, you must make an initial deposit of at least $10. After making the deposit, the FanDuel Promo Code will be activated.

Now all you have to do to get your $150 in free bets with this Buffalo Bills vs. LA Rams promo is place your first real money wager of at least $5. You can bet on NFL Week 1 odds or any of our NFL Week 1 picks to net your $150 in free bets.

Your $150 in free bets from the FanDuel Promo Code will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the settlement of your initial $5 wager. However, once you get your free bet credits, you will have 14 days to use them before they expire.

While some of the top sportsbooks require you to use your free bets in one lump sum, that is not the case at FanDuel Sportsbook. Instead, you can break your free bet credits up and use them in smaller increments as long as they are used prior to expiration.

Free bets can also be used on nearly every open betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook, except round robins and same game parlay+ (SGP+) wagers. And while you can not cash out your free bets, you can immediately withdraw any winnings accumulated from your FanDuel Promo Code free bets. Also, please note that your free bet stake will not be included in your winnings.

Two of the leaders in Super Bowl odds for the 2022 NFL season will face on Thursday Night Football, and you can use the Buffalo Bills vs. LA Rams promo to get $150 in free bets with the FanDuel Promo Code. As long as you follow the steps detailed in this article, you can get your $150 in free bets to use on NFL Week 1 betting today.

If you're a Kansas City Chiefs fan with their eyes on this game, sign up via FanDuel Kansas and you still get $150 in free bets after placing a $5 first bet with the FanDuel Promo Code. Be sure to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook to take advantage of this special Buffalo Bills vs. LA Rams promo on Thursday night.