FanDuel Promo Code: Colts vs Broncos Same Game Parlay Picks

Thursday Night Football for NFL Week 5 features the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Denver Broncos. While both of these teams enjoyed their respective success with Peyton Manning, that success and excitement is long gone, as both teams are trying to right the ship and save their seasons. It should be an interesting game to bet on as well, and you can sign up through our FanDuel Promo Code link to claim No Sweat First Bet offer for this game.

New users who are at least 21 years old and in a state where FanDuel Sportsbook is legal can sign up to get a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, which can be used on Colts vs. Broncos same game parlay picks. Take the following steps to get signed up and claim one of the best sports betting promos today.

To begin, click our FanDuel Promo Code link. This takes you to the FanDuel Sportsbook registration page. Once there, you will be asked to provide personal information to verify your identity, such as your identity, such as your name, email, and physical address. Fund your new account with at least $10 to activate the FanDuel Promo Code offer and finish the sign-up process.

How To Use FanDuel Promo Code No Sweat First Bet On Colts vs. Broncos Same Game Parlay Picks

It is easy to use your No Sweat First Bet on Colts vs. Broncos same game parlay picks. As long as you follow out FanDuel Promo Code sign-up steps above, the promotion will be activate once you deposit at least $10. This means your first Colts vs. Broncos same game parlay can be placed using the No Sweat First Bet offer.

If your Colts vs. Broncos same game parlay wins, congrats on hitting your first same game parlay on FanDuel Sportsbook. However, if your TNF picks lose, the FanDuel Promo Code offer will reimburse the amount of your wager, up to $1,000, in the form of free bets to make on NFL Week 5 picks.

Free bets received from the FanDuel Promo Code No Sweat First Bet offer will be received within 72 hours of your losing wager being graded. Promo funds from FanDuel Sportsbook have an expiration of 14 days and cannot be withdrawn or combined with any other promo.

Make Colts vs. Broncos Same Game Parlay Picks Using The FanDuel Promo Code No Sweat First Bet

Neither the Colts nor the Broncos have offenses we can feel great about at this point in the season. On top of that, Jonathan Taylor is banged up and Javonte Williams was lost for the season. Others will need to step up on Thursday Night Football, making it a great opportunity to make Colts vs. Broncos same game parlay picks with the FanDuel Promo Code offer.

Everyone has seen the same game parlays that include mostly player props. You can make a parlay like that for this game. However, here is an example of another Colts vs. Broncos same game parlay that only includes game props in the NFL Week 5 odds.

Colts Total Points: UNDER 20.5

Total Points - 1st Quarter: UNDER 9.5

4th Quarter Moneyline: Denver Broncos

You can bet this parlay with +390 odds, which pays out $390 on a $100 bet. Whether you place this Colts vs. Broncos same game parlay or another one of your own, sign up using the FanDuel Promo Code today to claim a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000.