FanDuel Promo Code: Dolphins vs Bengals Same Game Parlay Picks

This article is part of our Betting Advice series.

The top team in the AFC heading into NFL Week 4 will take on the best team in the AFC last season, as Thursday Night Football features the Miami Dolphins go up against the Cincinnati Bengals. On paper, this looks like an entertaining, competitive game that features many star players. This creates the perfect opportunity for a Dolphins vs. Bengals same game parlay, which you can place using the FanDuel Promo Code.

New users who sign up using the FanDuel Promo Code today will be given a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, to use on Dolphins vs. Bengals same game parlay picks for Thursday night.

What Is The FanDuel Promo Code No Sweat First Bet Promo?

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code Use link for $1,000 No Sweat First Bet 🖊️ Welcome Offer No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000 📆 FanDuel Promo Code Offer Last Verification September 29, 2022

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state where FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to operate, such as FanDuel Sportsbook New York and FanDuel Sportsbook Kansas, you are eligible to claim the FanDuel Promo Code welcome bonus. This promotion gives new users a No Sweat First Bet. This means your first Dolphins vs. Bengals same game parlay will be insured, up to $1,000.

To get signed up and claim this exciting offer, click our FanDuel Promo Code link. This will take you to the FanDuel Sportsbook registration page where you will be asked to provide personal information to verify your identity, such as your identity, such as your name, email, and physical address. After joining one of the best sports betting sites on the market, fund your account with at least $10 to activate the FanDuel Promo Code offer.

How Do I Use My FanDuel Promo Code No Sweat First Bet On Dolphins vs. Bengals Same Game Parlay Picks?

To claim the No Sweat First Bet offer, follow the FanDuel Promo Code steps above to create your new account. Deposit at least $10 to activate the promotional offer and make your first Dolphins vs. Bengals same game parlay pick to qualify for the No Sweat First Bet offer.

If your Dolphins vs. Bengals same game parlay with NFL Week 4 odds wins, congrats on hitting your first same game parlay on FanDuel Sportsbook. However, if your Thursday Night Football parlay loses, the FanDuel Promo Code offer will reimburse the amount of your wager, up to $1,000, in the form of free bets.

Promotional funds received from the FanDuel Promo Code No Sweat First Bet offer will be dispersed within 72 hours of your losing wager being graded. These FanDuel Sportsbook free bets have an expiration of 14 days and cannot be withdrawn or combined with any other promo, so make sure you use them within two weeks.

Bet On Dolphins vs. Bengals Same Game Parlay Picks Using The FanDuel Promo Code No Sweat First Bet

There is a lot of offensive potential with these two teams. The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals may have the best receiver groups in the NFL, and they will all be on the field for us to place NFL Week 4 picks on using the FanDuel Promo Code No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000.

Neither team has a pass rush that has been effective early this season, which means we could see the quarterbacks get in a rhythm early. We will keep this in mind when making our Dolphins vs. Bengals same game parlay picks. Our picks are listed below.

Over 47.5 Total Points.

1st Quarter Spread: Bengals -0.5.

1st Half Spread: Bengals -2.5.

These Dolphins vs. Bengals same game parlay picks have +364 odds, meaning a $100 wager would pay out $364. Place your wager after signing up with the FanDuel Promo Code to get your No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000.