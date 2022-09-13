FanDuel Promo Code: Get Your No Sweat First Bet For NFL Week 2

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

After a rousing NFL Week 1, it's time to get started betting on NFL Week 2 odds. And if you're new to NFL betting, you can take advantage of the $1,000 No Sweat First Bet welcome offer from FanDuel Sportsbook when you sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code.

New users at FanDuel Sportsbook can make a No Sweat First Bet for NFL Week 2 using the FanDuel Promo Code. Simply click on the link above to activate the the FanDuel Promo Code and join one of the best sports betting sites around.

Sign up now to get your No Sweat First Bet for NFL Week 2 with the FanDuel Promo Code today.

Use FanDuel Promo Code To Make No Sweat First Bet For NFL Week 2

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code Use link for $1,000 No Sweat First Bet 🖊️ FanDuel Sportsbook Welcome Offer No Sweat First Bet, Up To $1,000 📆 FanDuel Promo Code Offer Last Verified September 13, 2022

To qualify for the FanDuel Promo Code, you must be a new user, at least 21 years old, and physically present in a state where FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to operate. It's most recent launch was FanDuel Sportsbook Kansas.

Activating the FanDuel Promo Code for a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet is a straightforward process. Start by clicking on the direct sign-up link on this page, which will redirect you to the FanDuel Sportsbook registration platform. Once there, enter your name, physical address, phone number, and email as well as the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB for new account verification purposes.

After your account is created and verified, you will be required to make a first-time deposit of at least $10, which will activate the FanDuel Promo Code and credit your account with funds for your No Sweat First Bet for NFL Week 2. However much you deposit, up to $1,000, should equal the amount of your first bet and is risk-free. If your initial wager loses, you will be credited in free bets, up to $1,000, to cover the loss.

How To Sign Up For No Sweat First Bet For NFL Week 2 With FanDuel Promo Code

As long as you followed the steps detailed above, you will get a No Sweat First Bet for NFL Week 2 from the FanDuel Promo Code. This will grant you a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000 from one of the top NFL betting sites available.

You can use your No Sweat First Bet for NFL Week 2 on any open sports betting market, without restrictions on odds or bet type. The first bet, up to $1,000, that you make with your new FanDuel Sportsbook account will qualify for the welcome offer as long as you click the link in this article to activate the FanDuel Promo Code.

If your qualifying first bet wins, you can collect your payout and move on to your next sports betting endeavor. However, if it is graded as a loss, the FanDuel Promo Code will kick in and your account will be refunded in free bets equal to the amount of your qualifying first bet's stake, up to $1,000. You will receive your free bets within 72 hours of the settlement of your qualifying first bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable and expire in 15 days.

Free Bets From No Sweat First Bet For NFL Week 2

By placing a No Sweat First Bet for NFL Week 2 with the FanDuel Promo Code, you're covered in the form of free bets. You can use your free bets from the FanDuel Promo Code on any open sports betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook with the exception of round robins bets.

And when it comes to using your free bets, you don't have to use them all at once, something that sets the FanDuel Promo Code welcome offer apart from other betting promos. Instead, you can choose your free bet amount and enter it into your bet slip. As for your remaining free bet balance, it will remain in your account until you are ready to use it, up to 15 days. Any winnings from your free bets can be immediately withdrawn without additional playthrough, but the stake of your free bet will not be included in your payout.

If you're ready to jump into the sports betting action with a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet for NFL Week 2, click on the link below to get started and activate the FanDuel Promo Code today!