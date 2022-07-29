FanDuel Promo Code: New Users Get $1000 No Sweat First Bet For MLB Best Bets Today

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The MLB is entering the weekend strong with a 15-game slate on Friday. And after a long work week, what better way to unwind than by joining FanDuel Sportsbook risk-free? With the FanDuel Promo Code, new users get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet for MLB best bets today.

With 15 MLB contests to choose from, you can make any game more exciting by placing a wager on it. Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account using the FanDuel Promo Code and you get a risk-free $1,000 No Sweat First Bet as the welcome offer.

How Do I Sign Up Via FanDuel Promo Code?

If you are at least 21 years old and are physically located in one of the states where FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to operate, you can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code by clicking on the link below.

Once you click on the link, you will be redirected to the FanDuel Sportsbook registration page where you will be required to fill in some basic information. This includes your name, email, physical address, and phone number as well as your DOB and the last 4 digits of your SSN so FanDuel Sportsbook can verify your identity and location.

As long as you click the direct sign-up link below, the FanDuel Promo Code will automatically be applied to your new account. The $1,000 No Sweat First Bet welcome offer will also automatically be added to your account once you've completed the registration process. The final step to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook with the FanDuel Promo Code is to make a first-time deposit of at least $10.

Using FanDuel Promo Code $1,000 No Sweat First Bet Offer

After you make your initial deposit of at least $10, the FanDuel Promo Code $1,000 No Sweat First Bet bonus will be ready to use. The first bet you make on your new FanDuel Sportsbook account will qualify for your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet.

If your initial wager wins, that's great. You can collect your winnings and move on to place more MLB best bets on FanDuel Sportsbook. However, if your first bet is graded as a loss, then the FanDuel Promo Code welcome offer will kick in and you will get the exact amount of your first bet's stake refunded to your account in free bets, up to $1,000.

FanDuel Promo Code Free Bet Specifics

FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with your free bets from FanDuel Promo Code within 72 hours of the settlement of your qualifying first bet. The free bets expire in 14 days.

You do not have to use your free bets as a single wager, something that makes the FanDuel Promo Code $1,000 No Sweat First Bet different from many other sportsbook welcome offers. Instead, you can enter the amount of the free bet credit you want to stake in your bet slip while the remaining balance will be available in your account. While the winnings accrued from free bets can immediately be withdrawn with no additional rollover requirement, please note that the free bet's stake will not be included in your payout.

In addition to a loaded MLB slate today, you can also use the FanDuel Promo Code on any other open betting market featured at FanDuel Sportsbook. Use your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet this Friday to place a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000.