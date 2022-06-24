FanDuel Promo Code NY: $1000 No Sweat First Bet On MLB Available For New Users Tonight

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

If you are a New York MLB fan, you have to be thrilled as we head into the final weekend of June. Whether you side with the New York Mets or New York Yankees, you're rooting for one of the best teams in Major League Baseball right now. You can celebrate New York's baseball success by making MLB bets tonight on the Mets to defeat the Miami Marlins or the Yankees to top the Astros on Friday evening using FanDuel Promo Code NY.

Right now, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering new users one of the best welcome bonuses in the sports betting industry when they sign up for a new account. Use FanDuel Promo Code NY to receive a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. If your first bet doesn't win, FanDuel Sportsbook will cover your stake in free bets, up to $1,000.

How Does The FanDuel $1000 No Sweat First Bet Work?

The FanDuel $1,000 No Sweat First Bet is easy to claim using FanDuel Promo Code NY. Just complete the following steps to do so.

Start by clicking on the link below, which will redirect you to FanDuel Sportsbook. Then, fill out all of the required information to verify both your identity and your location. Essential information needed to register with FanDuel Promo Code NY will include your name, address, phone number, and email address as well as your date of birth and the last 4 digits of your SSN.

After you enter all of the above information, you need to make an initial deposit of at least $10. Doing so will activate the FanDuel Promo Code NY which secures your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. Now you can make your risk-free first bet, up to $1,000, and if it loses, your account will be credited with free bets totaling the amount of your initial wager's stake.

Claiming FanDuel Promo Code NY For $1000 No Sweat First Bet

As long as you follow the simple process above, are at least 21 years of age, and are physically located in New York – or another state where this welcome promo is available – then the FanDuel Promo Code NY $1,000 No Sweat First Bet welcome bonus is as good as yours.

Remember that your first wager made in your new FanDuel Sportsbook account is the only one that qualifies for the risk-free $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. If that initial bet loses, you will receive your free bets from the FanDuel Promo Code NY offer within 72 hours of that first bet's settlement. The free bets obtained from the welcome offer are non-withdrawable and expire 14 days after they are issued to your account.

Make MLB Bets Tonight With FanDuel Promo Code NY

You can use FanDuel Promo Code NY to bet on the Mets vs Marlins or Yankees vs Astros tonight and use your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet.

After you use the welcome bonus you get with FanDuel Promo Code NY, be sure to check out additional MLB markets at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can find exciting promos, bonuses and odds boosts intact for new and existing users, so take advantage of the FanDuel Promo Code NY right now to assure you don't miss out on any of the action on Friday night's MLB slate.