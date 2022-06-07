FanDuel Promo Code NY: Bet $5 On Mets, Yankees Or Rangers Tonight, Get $200 In Free Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

There's never a bad time to be a sports fan in New York, but it's even more potentially rewarding right now. FanDuel Sportsbook is making sure New York sports fans can channel their world-famous passion into some potential profits by offering a generous welcome offer to new users with FanDuel Promo Code NY.

FanDuel Promo Code NY offers new users $200 in free bets when they place a $5 first bet in their new account on FanDuel Sportsbook. The welcome bonus is open to all new users who are at least 21 years old and physically located in New York or any of the other state where FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

What Is The FanDuel NY Promo Code?

This very appealing welcome offer from FanDuel Sportsbook is so easy to access that new users will not need to even enter a promo code. Rather, the bonus from FanDuel Promo Code NY is automatically applied to a new user account when the appropriate steps are followed.

New users who are at least 21 years of age and physically present in one of the states FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to operate will begin by clicking on the link below. This will take you to a sign-up page, where you will be asked to enter standard identifying information, such as your full name, address and e-mail address, in order for your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to be created.

Once that step has been completed and an initial deposit of at least $10 has been made, FanDuel Promo Code NY will be activated when you make a first bet of at least $5. After that initial wager settles, win or lose, $200 in free bets will be applied your account.

How Do You Get $200 On FanDuel NY?

New users taking advantage of FanDuel Promo Code NY will be able to activate the offer by placing a minimum first wager of $5 on any sport or bet type, including moneyline, spread (MLB run line, NHL puck line), total or parlay. Once that bet settles as a win, loss or even a push, you will receive the $200 in site credit.

Only the initial wager made by a new user will be eligible for FanDuel Promo Code NY, and the free bets totaling $200 that will be applied to your account will have to be used within 14 days in order to avoid their expiration.

The only applicable restrictions pertaining to FanDuel Promo Code NY is that it cannot be combined with other promotions and that the $200 in free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash. However, any winnings from the use of the $200 in free bets are available for immediate withdrawal.

Why Use FanDuel Promo Code NY Welcome Offer?

FanDuel Promo Code NY is a terrific way to dip a toe into the sports betting waters with minimal risk. For as little as a $10 deposit and a $5 initial wager, new users at FanDuel Sportsbook will have access to $200 worth of free bets to wager with.

Whether you're a New York resident looking to add a little extra spice to the Rangers-Lightning NHL Eastern Conference Final or you have a lean on today's Mets or Yankees game, be sure to use FanDuel Promo Code NY to create your new account and take advantage of $200 in free bets.