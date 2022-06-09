FanDuel Promo Code NY: Bet $5 On New York Rangers, Get $200 In Free Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Eastern Conference Finals is all tied up, with the New York Rangers returning home for Game 5 tonight. New FanDuel Sportsbook users can bet $5 on the Rangers and get $200 in free bets when they sign up using the FanDuel Promo Code NY.

The FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome offer at FanDuel New York gives new users $200 in free bets following their first bet of at least $5. All users that are at least 21 years old and physically located in New York, or any other licensed FanDuel Sportsbook state, are eligible to redeem this welcome bonus.

How To Sign Up With FanDuel Promo Code NY Today

The new welcome offer with the FanDuel Promo Code NY is a great one, since all new users will get $200 in free bets following a first bet of at least $5. Simply, follow the steps below when signing up with FanDuel Promo Code NY, and you will receive $200 in free bets regardless of the outcome of your first bet.

To begin, click the link below, which will redirect you to the sign-up page for FanDuel Sportsbook. Once you're there, you'll need to provide basic information to verify your identity, including your name, physical address and email address. After your account is created, deposit at least $10 to redeem the FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome offer.

How Do I Get My FanDuel Promo Code NY Free Bets?

Claiming the FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome bonus is simple. As long as you follow the steps above to sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code NY, you will automatically get $200 in free bets following your first bet of $5 or more. Regardless of if your first bet wins or loses, you will receive $200 in free bets within 72 hours of the wager being graded.

Once the free bets hit your account, they must be used within 14 days. The site credit from the FanDuel Promo Code NY is not eligible to be combined with any other FanDuel Sportsbook promotions, and it cannot be withdrawn from your account. There is no additional rollover on winning bets placed with free bets, so all winnings from the site credit can be withdrawn immediately.

Additional FanDuel Promo Code NY Offers For The Rangers NHL Playoffs Tonight

Aside from the FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome offer, there are many other promotions for new and existing users at FanDuel Sportsbook New York. With an entire tab on the sportsbook devoted to current promotions, FanDuel Sportsbook rewards users for returning to bet on their sportsbook.

Sign up with FanDuel Promo Code NY now, as there is a "First Goal Insurance" promo for the Rangers vs Lightning NHL Playoffs Game 5 tonight. Place any "First Goal Scorer" bets pregame, and you will receive up to $25 in free bets, as long as your player scores. Just use FanDuel Promo Code NY to create your new account and and claim your "Bet $5, Get $200" offer before you try out FanDuel's First Goal Insurance promo.