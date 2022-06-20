FanDuel Promo Code NY: Bet $5 On Stanley Cup Finals Game 3, Get $200 In Free Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Stanley Cup Finals heads to Tampa tonight in what will prove to be a pivotal Game 3 between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning. With the excitement in the NHL at an all-time high, there no better time to use the FanDuel Promo Code NY to bet on the Stanley Cup.

The welcome offer claimed when using the FanDuel Promo Code NY rewards new users with $200 in free bets when they place a first bet of $5. As long as you're physically in New York, or another state where FanDuel Sportsbook is licenses to operate, and are at least 21 years old, you are eligible to create your new account and claim this welcome bonus today.

How Does FanDuel Promo Code NY Work?

The FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome offer is one of the best in the industry, and it's easy to redeem. Regardless of the outcome of your $5 first bet, new users receive an additional $200 in free bets – as long as they take the following steps to sign up for a new account.

Start by clicking the link below to head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook sign-up page. There, you will create your account using the FanDuel Promo Code NY, which will be automatically applied. Then, plug in your basic information to verify your identity, including your name, physical address and email address. After creating your account, deposit at least $10 and place your $5 first bet to get started on FanDuel Sportsbook today.

How To Claim My FanDuel Promo Code NY Free Bets

As long as you follow the steps above to create your account using the FanDuel Promo Code NY link and fund your account, claiming your free bets is easy. The welcome promo will automatically be applied to your account following your $5 first wager. Regardless of if your first bet wins, loses or is a push, you will earn $200 in free bets, which will be credited to your account within 72 hours.

The FanDuel Promo Code NY free bets expire in 14 days, so make sure you use them within two weeks. The free bets cannot be withdrawn or combined with any other promotional offer on FanDuel Sportsbook. However, all winnings from wagers using the FanDuel Promo Code NY free bets are eligible for withdrawal.

Bet On Stanley Cup Finals Game 3 With FanDuel Promo Code NY

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals takes place in Tampa tonight. Will the back-to-back champs be able to defend their home ice, or will the Avalanche continue to be dominant? Regardless of which side you are on, this is a great game for you to place your $5 first bet on with the FanDuel Promo Code NY.

Whether you want to bet on the over under total, the Game 3 winner, or a specific player to score a goal, these are all eligible bets for you to redeem the FanDuel Promo Code NY and claim your $200 in free bets. Making a $5 bet on Stanley Cup Finals Game 3 gets you $200 in free bets from FanDuel Sportsbook, so be sure to sign up today.