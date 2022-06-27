FanDuel Promo Code NY: New Users Get $1000 No Sweat First Bet For MLB Bets Today

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

It's another MLB Monday which means it's another day for New York baseball fans to relish being on top. While the New York Mets are off today, they lead the National League with a 47-27 record, the New York Yankees are sitting pretty as the top team in the American League and all of Major League Baseball with a 53-20 mark.

On Monday night, the Yankees will host the Oakland Athletics in a game that New York baseball fans can cash in on by using the FanDuel Promo Code NY. When you use the FanDuel Promo Code NY, new users at FanDuel Sportsbook will get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. This welcome bonus can be attained by any new user that is physically located in New York and at least 21 years old when they sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account.

When you activate the FanDuel Promo Code NY, you'll get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet that can be used on Monday night's Athletics vs. Yankees matchup, or any other betting market available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How Do I Claim My FanDuel Promo Code NY $1,000 No Sweat First Bet?

You can claim your FanDuel Promo Code NY $1,000 No Sweat First Bet in a few simple steps.

If you want to claim the FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome offer, start by clicking the "Bet Now" button below, and you will be redirected to FanDuel Sportsbook's website or the mobile app to begin the registration process.

While you are signing up for the FanDuel Promo Code NY, you will be asked to enter some basic information. The information collected will be used to verify your identity and your location. This information will include your name, address, e-mail address, and phone number. You will also be required to enter a username, password, the last 4 digits of your SSN, and your DOB.

The last thing you will need to do is make an initial deposit of at least $10. Making this deposit will activate FanDuel Promo Code NY and secure your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet.

What Are The Details Of The FanDuel Promo Code NY $1,000 No Sweat First Bet?

As long as you follow the steps above, are at least 21 years old, and are physically located in New York – or another state where FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to operate – consider the FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome bonus yours.

Please note that the first real money bet you place at FanDuel Sportsbook will qualify for the $1,000 No Sweat First Bet with FanDuel Promo Code NY. If that wager loses, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account back in the amount of your stake in free bets, up to $1,000. You cannot withdraw the free bets, which will expire 14 days after you receive them.

New users can utilized the $1,000 No Sweat First Bet from FanDuel Promo Code NY on any betting market and same goes for the free bets, if that first bet loses.

Make MLB Bets On Yankees vs Athletics Tonight With FanDuel Promo Code NY

You can use FanDuel Promo Code NY to make a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet on the Yankees vs A's on Monday night, and that wager can be on any betting market available for that game. You can also use the risk-free first bet on any other MLB game or market of your choosing on FanDuel Sportsbook.

After you use your FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome bonus, the fun won't stop there. Check out the FanDuel Sportsbook promotions page to stay on top of all the recurring daily and weekly promos offered, but be sure to follow the steps above and sign up with FanDuel Promo Code NY first.