FanDuel Promo Code NY: Use Link For $1,000 No Sweat First Bet For MLB Best Bets On Mets, Yankees

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Mets and Yankees both enter Friday's MLB slate atop their respective division. With the FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome offer, new FanDuel Sportsbook users can click the link above to create an account and get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet to wager on either New York baseball team.

Just follow the steps below to activate the FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome offer, which will be automatically applied as long as you click the link in this article.

FanDuel Promo Code NY Welcome Offer Details

To make a FanDuel Sportsbook New York account and take advantage of the FanDuel Promo Code NY offer, you must be at least 21 years old and physically present in a state where FanDuel Sportsbook operates. The FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome offer is only eligible for new users.

If you are located in New York or one of the following states – Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wyoming – you will get the $1,000 No Sweat First Bet promotion through the FanDuel Promo Code NY offer. Those in Colorado, Indiana and Virginia will receive an alternate welcome promotion specific to that state.

Regardless of whether you are creating an account in New York or another eligible state, sign up by clicking on the link below to activate the FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome offer. The link will redirect you to the FanDuel Sportsbook sign-up page, where you will be asked to provide personal information including your name, address, email address and date of birth in order to create a new account.

Use FanDuel Promo Code NY $1,000 No Sweat First Bet For MLB Best Bets On Mets, Yankees

After creating your account, make an initial deposit of $10 or more to activate the FanDuel Promo Code NY offer. This promotion will cover the first bet placed after making your initial deposit. There are no restrictions on the odds or bet type you can place when using FanDuel Promo Code NY.

You can make a straight bet, parlay or Same Game Parlay on any available betting market, and New Yorkers can stay local with their $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. The Mets have a road game this afternoon against a Cubs team with one of the worst records in baseball, while the first-place Yankees host the Red Sox this evening. You get bet risk-free on either of those MLB games with FanDuel Promo Code NY.

If your initial wager wins, you keep the winnings but will not receive any free bets from the FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome offer. If your first bet settles as a loss, it will be fully matched, up to $1,000, in site credit – thanks to the FanDuel Promo Code NY offer. This is why the promo is called the No Sweat First Bet.

FanDuel Promo Code NY Free Bet Info

After receiving the free bet from the FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome offer, you will have two weeks to use the site credit before it expires. The free bet credit cannot be cashed out, and there are no restrictions on the odds or bet type that can be used with the site credit.

The free bet credit from FanDuel Promo Code NY can be divided up as you see fit, meaning you can use it all at once or place separate bets of varying sizes totaling the amount of your risk-free first bet. Any winnings from bets placed with the free bet credit can be withdrawn as soon as those wagers settle.

Sign up via the link below with FanDuel Promo Code NY and use your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet today.