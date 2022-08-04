FanDuel Promo Code: Use $1000 No Sweat First Bet For Hall Of Fame Game Jaguars vs Raiders Picks

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

NFL football makes its long-awaited return with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton tonight, and there's no better place to bet on the NFL than at FanDuel Sportsbook.

New users, who sign up through the link above, will get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet from the FanDuel Promo Code. They can put that risk-free bet to use right away by wagering on Hall of Fame Game Jaguars vs Raiders picks on Thursday night.

Simply click the link above which activates the FanDuel Promo Code for a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet today.

Use FanDuel Promo Code For Hall Of Fame Game Jaguars vs Raiders Picks

To create a FanDuel Sportsbook account in order to make Hall of Fame Game Jaguars vs Raiders picks, you must be at least 21 years old and located in a state where FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to operate. If you fit those criteria, simply click on the link below, which will redirect you to the platform's sign-up page.

Once there, you will need to fill in identifying information, including your name, address, email address, and date of birth. After setting up your account, just make an initial deposit of $10 or more, and the FanDuel Promo Code will automatically be activated. New users who create and fund an account with FanDuel Promo Code by using the link below will gain access to the $1,000 No Sweat First Bet promotion and have the promo code applied to their account.

If you complete these steps, you can then bet on the Hall of Fame game risk-free, thanks to the FanDuel Promo Code.

FanDuel Promo Code $1,000 No Sweat First Bet Details

The FanDuel Promo Code will activate the $1,000 No Sweat First Bet promotion. This welcome offer will be applied to the first bet placed in your new account. If that bet loses, you will receive site credit equal to 100 percent of the amount wagered, up to $1,000, within 72 hours of your initial bet settling. No site credit will be provided for a win or a push, but you get to keep your winnings from the risk-free first bet.

There are no restrictions on the odds or bet type of the initial wager when using the FanDuel Promo Code. So, if you're looking to bet on today's Hall of Fame Game, you could bet on the moneyline, total or spread, or even craft a parlay involving multiple aspects of the Jaguars vs. Raiders game.

FanDuel Promo Code Free Bet Site Credit Info

The site credit from the FanDuel Promo Code offers superior flexibility to similar free bet promotions at other mobile sportsbooks. That's because you can divide the free bet site credit into wagers of varying sizes, rather than being constrained to a single free bet wager or a set number of bets.

You cannot cash out the free bet site credit from the FanDuel Promo Code, and all free bets expire two weeks after being credited to your account. There are no restrictions on the odds or bet type when using the free bets and any winnings from a bet made with the site credit are withdrawable as soon as that bet settles.

If this all sounds good to you and you want to bet on the Hall of Fame game tonight, then use the FanDuel Promo Code via the link below to get your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet today.