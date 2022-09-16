FanDuel Promo Code: Use No Sweat First Bet On CFB Week 3 Top Games

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

As hard as it is to imagine, we're now entering the fourth official week of the college football season. Dubbed Week 3 (because opening week is referred to as Week 0), we have a number of games between ranked opponents on tap, creating the perfect opportunity to use your No Sweat First Bet from the FanDuel Promo Code on CFB Week 3 top games.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users that sign up using the FanDuel Promo Code are eligible for a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000. They can immediately use it to wager on CFB Week 3 top games on one of the best college football betting sites around in FanDuel Sportsbook.

Use FanDuel Promo Code To Get A $1,000 No Sweat First Bet For CFB Week 3 Top Games

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code Use link for $1,000 No Sweat First Bet 🖊️ Welcome Offer No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000 📆 FanDuel Promo Code Offer Last Verification September 16, 2022

Using the FanDuel Promo Code to access your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet is easy. Simply be physically within a state that FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to operate – its most recent launches include FanDuel Sportsbook New York and FanDuel Sportsbook Kansas – and at least 21 years old.

To use the No Sweat First Bet from FanDuel Promo Code on CFB Week 3 top games, you must make a deposit of at least $10. However, to take full advantage of the FanDuel Promo Code No Sweat First Bet welcome offer, you'll need to deposit $1,000, the max amount covered by this promotion.

If your initial bet wins, you will collect your winnings from one of the best sports betting sites in the country, but you will not receive any free bets. However, if your first bet loses, you will receive a free bet credit that matches the amount of your initial wager, up to $1,000. Free bets from the FanDuel Promo Code expire in 15 days.

How Do I Sign Up With FanDuel Promo Code For CFB Week 3 Top Games?

The sign-up process with the FanDuel Promo Code is a quick one, making it easy to get through and place your first wager. To begin, click on the link below to be redirected to the FanDuel Sportsbook new user registration page.

From there, you will be tasked with providing your basic identifying information. This includes your name, date of birth, and email address. Once FanDuel Sportsbook verifies your identity, you will have to fund your account with an initial deposit of at least $10. As long as you complete these steps, the No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, from FanDuel Promo Code will be automatically activated.

You can now place your first bet on CFB Week 3 top games, or any other sports betting market of your choice, thanks to the FanDuel Promo Code.

Bet CFB Week 3 Top Games With FanDuel Promo Code

There's simply no better time to sign up with FanDuel Promo Code than now, as you get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet when you do – just in time to wager on CFB Week 3 top games.

If you're looking for college football picks for Week 3, the below games stand out as great ones to use your No Sweat First Bet on with the FanDuel Promo Code. These are our favorite top-25 matchups and picks with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

No. 12 BYU +3.5 (-110) vs. No. 25 Oregon

vs. No. 25 Oregon No. 13 Miami vs. No. 24 Texas A&M -5.5 (-110)

With FanDuel Promo Code, you can bet on these CFB Week 3 top games with your No Sweat First Bet and place a risk-free wager, up to $1,000.