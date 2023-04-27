FanDuel Promo Code: Wager On The NFL Draft And Get $150 In Bonus Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Tonight, the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft goes down in Kansas City, Missouri. Of course, the beginning of free agency has come and gone, but the draft is when teams start to finalize their rosters and look toward the future. Believe it or not, you too can get in on the action by placing wagers in different NFL Draft markets, and FanDuel has a great welcome offer to get you started.

When you use the FanDuel Promo Code, you will get $150 in bonus bets for placing your first $5 wager. This is one of the top sportsbook promo codes that you will find anywhere in the marketplace, so take advantage today. Use the FanDuel Promo Code to claim this excellent welcome offer today.

Sign Up With the FanDuel Promo Code – Get $150 in Bonus Bets To Wager On the NFL Draft

FanDuel knows just when to come out with these lucrative welcome offers, and this time is no different. The NFL Draft is an opportunity for football fans to get in on the betting action early, well before the regular season even starts. You can sign up using the FanDuel Promo Code today and get $150 in bonus bets. Claim this welcome offer by following these steps.

Start off by clicking the FanDuel Promo Code link below, which will then take you to the new user sign-up page. Once you're there, you'll be asked to enter basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number to verify your identity and location.

You will need to make a $5 qualifying deposit into your account, place that first bet for $5, and that will activate your new welcome offer. When that first wager settles, you will be given your $150 in bonus bets to use on one of the best sports betting sites.

The FanDuel Promo Code Gets You $150 In Bonus Bets

If you are at least 21 years old and located in a state where FanDuel is legal, you are eligible to claim the FanDuel Promo Code welcome offer today. Use the following steps to claim your $150 in bonus bets.

Once your first $5 wager settles, you will receive the $150 in bonus bets instantly. And the best part is that it doesn't matter if your initial wager wins or loses – you're getting the bonus bets no matter what. You will be able to use those bonus bets on anything you'd like, including the rest of the NFL Draft.

When you use the FanDuel Promo Code, you'll have access to one of the best sportsbooks in the marketplace. FanDuel has everything you need from a large selection of betting markets to numerous odds boosts, special features, and more.

Claim the FanDuel Promo Code And Get $150 In Bonus Bets When You Wager On The NFL Draft

With the first round of the NFL Draft taking place tonight, you'll have plenty of opportunities to bet on markets like if a player will be chosen by a certain team or chosen before a certain pick. It truly is one of the most unique betting opportunities on the sports calendar.

Use the FanDuel Promo Code when placing your first wager on the NFL Draft today. Make your initial $5 wager and get $150 in bonus bets to use on anything in the future, like the NBA Playoffs, the NHL Playoffs, MLB regular season games, or even on the rest of the NFL Draft.

Now, take the FanDuel Promo Code and grab your $150 in bonus bets with one of the best welcome offers in the marketplace.