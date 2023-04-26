This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Fresh off of his win at the Masters a couple of weeks ago, Jon Rahm returns for the Mexico Open to defend his title. With the way his year has been going, there is reason to believe he can win back-to-back years. The sportsbooks think so too, as Rahm is by far the favorite in the PGA betting odds.

Before you place your PGA picks for the Mexico Open this week, sign up for the best golf betting promos available, which we have outlined for you below. There are thousands of dollars in bonus up for grabs that you can claim on the best sports betting apps today.

Claim Golf Betting Promos For The Mexico Open

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, you are eligible to sign up for the sports betting sites listed below. Additionally, there is a list of golf betting promos for the Mexico Open available that you can claim by signing up with these easy steps.

To start, click the link to the golf betting promo you are interested in. This will take you to that sportsbook's registration page.

Enter your identifying information, such as your name, physical address, and email address, to create a new account.

Enter the promo code, if there is one.

Make the minimum qualifying deposit to activate the golf betting promo for the Mexico Open.

Golf Betting Promos Available For The Mexico Open

There are many great online sportsbooks that you can use to bet on the PGA, which we have organized for you below. Follow the steps above to get signed up for these betting apps. Additionally, there are thousands of dollars in golf betting promos for the Mexico Open available for you to claim below.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get a $1,000 bonus bet on the Mexico Open when you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New users who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL get a first bet on PGA picks worth up to $1,250 today.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: Bet $20 on the Mexisco Open to get $100 in bonus bets with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE. Bettors in CO, MI, and NJ must bet $100 on the PGA to claim this bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code: Sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code link and bet $5 on the Mexico Open to instantly get $150 in bet credits.

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 in bonus bets after you place your first $5 bet on PGA odds with the FanDuel Promo Code link.

Bet On The Mexico Open With Golf Betting Promos

The Mexico Open tees off on Thursday in Villa Hidalgo, Mexico, and it is shaping up to be a great event. Last year's winner, Jon Rahm, clearly has the potential to win again this year. He has already won four tournaments in 2023, and he is the odds favorite to win this week, at +260. This means a $100 wager would win $260.

Sign up for the golf betting promos above before you bet on Rahm or any other golfer. By doing so, you can claim bonus bet offers, which can reimburse your promo wager if you lose. Tony Finau (+850) and Wyndham Clark (+1900) round out the top three in the odds to win the Mexico Open.

Explore all of the golf betting promos above and make your picks for the Mexico Open this week.