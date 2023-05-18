Interesting Eats At The Indy 500

The Indy 500 is more than just a race, it's an all-day festival. And no festival is complete without food.

You can eat the basics to your heart's content, with close to 20,000 pounds of fries being consumed each year at this annual racing event, but those with a more adventurous palate will have a variety of delicious delights to choose from at the Indianapolis 500.

These are some of the most interesting eats available at the Indy 500.

Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich

The Indy 500 is a celebration of Indiana's culture, and the breaded tenderloin sandwich is the embodiment of the Hoosier State's rich culinary culture. This signature sandwich consists of a pork tenderloin that is pounded into a thin disc and breaded. It resembles a schnitzel, which was likely the inspiration for the breaded tenderloin. The juicy pork is served between hamburger buns, even though the tenderloin itself far exceeds the bun's dimensions, and few to no condiments or additional ingredients are necessary to enjoy this Indianapolis 500 staple.

Pork tenderloin sandwich (Indiana) pic.twitter.com/hDucHCoWCl — Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) April 30, 2022

Biscuits And Gravy

Biscuits and gravy is a go-to breakfast for Indy 500 attendees. This filling dish can be found on the track's breakfast menu for the month of May, and countless homemade versions are cooked up by race attendees who camp outside the facility in anticipation of the Indianapolis 500.

Biscuits have a special connection to the Indy 500, as Tony Hulman purchased and revitalized the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1945 with money from his family's Clabber Girl baking powder company in Terre Haute, Indiana. Clabber Girl biscuits are served at the Indy 500 to this day, and you can even enjoy the race's top two interesting eats in one by ordering the breaded tenderloin on a biscuit.

You bet your bottom dollar that's a delicious combo. And you can also get in on racing betting at the best sports betting sites for the Indy 500.

Doughnuts

Indianapolis 500 race attendees have their choice of doughnut. There are two very famous versions of these glazed desserts for race goers: Long's doughnuts from Long's Bakery in Indianapolis and Square Donuts in Terre Haute and Bloomington, IN.

Long's doughnuts is a legendary doughnut shop located on the way to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This institution is surprisingly closed on race day, but many Indy 500 attendees come in the day before to stock up for the race. Long's is open from 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily, outside of race day, and it's recommended to arrive as early as possible to avoid the lengthy lines of doughnut lovers.

For those without the foresight to acquire Long's doughnuts in advance or with a preference for unusually shaped foods, Square Donuts is available at the Indianapolis 500 venue itself. As you probably guessed, these doughnuts are square rather than round. If you're in the mood for more than just dessert, try a Square Donuts burger, which consists of a burger patty, maple bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato served on a Square Donuts doughnut.

Victory Lap Milkshake

There's plenty of beer available at the Indy 500, but if you're looking for an interesting drink to wash down these interesting eats, the Victory Lap Milkshake is a top choice. This adult milkshake is served in a commemorative Indianapolis 500 milk bottle, resembling the milk bottles that race winners drink out of to celebrate. It's a salted caramel milkshake spiked with Fuzzy's Vodka and topped with a Clabber Girl chocolate chip cookie.