Is Texas Sports Betting Close To Legalizing? Latest on Texas Betting Legislation

In Texas, sports are a major part of the culture. Whether it is cheering on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, watching high school football on Fridays, or cheering on college sports teams, Texans get crazy with their fandom. That is why the gaming industry is so hopeful for Texas sports betting, as it would immediately be one of the largest sports betting markets based on revenue from the top sports betting apps.

While Texas sports betting is not yet legal, we recently saw a bit of progress made in the Longhorn State. Below, we will discuss the latest Texas betting legislation news and if Texas sports betting is close to legalizing and launching the best sports betting sites.

Progress Made With Texas Betting Legislation News

Recently, two Texas sports betting bills, HB 1942 and HB 2843, were passed on a 9-3 vote by the Texas House State Affairs committee. While this is only a small step forward in the process, it is notable since it is progress being made.

Bill HB 1942 is the one that addresses Texas sports betting while HB 2843 is for land-based resort casinos. Now, these two bills will head to the House Calendar committee.

Is Texas Sports Betting Close To Legalizing?

So, these two bills were passed by the Texas House State Affairs committee. Does this mean Texas sports betting is close to legalizing?

Unfortunately, Texas sports betting becoming legal is still quite distant. The two bills will be voted on by the House Calendar committee. If approved, they will come up for a vote on the floor of the House.

Since legalizing sports betting in the Longhorn State requires a change in the state constitution, it's hard to believe we will see this happen soon. We know how long it takes the government to enact any kind of change, and this is another thing that will likely be a long process. However, the recent progress has us optimistic that we will see the legalization of online sports betting at some point. If and when we do, you can be sure that the best sportsbooks will be offering generous sportsbook betting promos to welcome new users.

Top Sports Teams To Bet On In Texas

Eventually, Texas sports betting will be legalized. While it is still a rather long road to get there, any kind of progress made is massive news, as it shows the state is heading in the right direction.

Many believe Texas could become the largest betting market in America. This is due to Texas having a large population, money to spend, and an undying love for its sports teams. But which sports teams will be the most popular to bet on?

Of course, the top team will be the Dallas Cowboys. Not only is NFL betting the most popular sports betting choice in America, but the Cowboys are one of the most popular teams, and their fans are rather extreme. Can you imagine a sportsbook being put in "Jerry World?" We know Jerry Jones will be in favor of it.

Other Texas sports teams that will be popular to bet on include the Houston Texans, the NBA odds of the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets, the MLB odds of the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, and the NHL odds of the Dallas Stars. Of course, if Texas sports betting allows for wagers on college sports, the Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Baylor Bears, Houston Cougars, and many more will be very popular.