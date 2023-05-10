Jewish Heritage Month - MLB Players Who Support Their Communities

May is Jewish Heritage Month, something that is celebrated across many major U.S. sports leagues. MLB teams, specifically, often host Jewish Heritage Night this month.

Prior to the current MLB season, Jewish athletes got the opportunity to represent Israel on the international stage in the World Baseball Classic. Only one of the players featured below played for Team Israel in this year's tournament.

With that in mind, these are three Jewish MLB players who are finding success both on and off the baseball diamond by supporting their local communities.

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Alex Bregman is the most accomplished among active Jewish MLB players. Since being drafted second overall in 2015 by the Houston Astros, Bregman has been voted to the MLB All-Star Game twice and won two World Series. He is also among the league leaders when it comes to supporting his community. The Bregman Cares Charity has raised more than $1.5 million to help feed Houstonians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as over $150,000 for Autism awareness.

Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

Max Fried grew up in Los Angeles idolizing fellow Jewish pitcher Sandy Koufax. And he's looked a lot like Koufax on the mound so far this season for the Atlanta Braves. Beyond this season, the 29-year-old's career accolades include three Gold Glove awards, a World Series ring in 2021, and an All-Star nod in 2022.

Fried gives back to the community through the Jackie Robinson Foundation. This non-profit organization administers one of the nation's premier scholarship and leadership development programs for college students. He's also involved in charities trying to combat cancer and Alzheimer's.

Harrison Bader, New York Yankees

Harrison Bader hails from Bronxville, New York, which is just outside the city with one of the world's largest Jewish communities, with an estimated 1.6 million Jews in New York City. After being traded to his hometown New York Yankees in 2022, Bader planned to represent Israel at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, but was unfortunately unable to do so due to an oblique injury.

His recent move to the Yankees has provided the 28-year-old outfielder with more opportunities to support his community close to home while now back in the New York market. Bader attended Joe Torre's Safe At Home Foundation Gala in 2022, helping promote the causes of children's safety, well-being, and hope.

Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants

Joc Pederson is the only one of these four Jewish baseball players who suited up for Team Israel in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Pederson, however, did share the field with two other Jewish ballplayers featured here, on the grandest stage of baseball. He was teammates with Fried on the 2021 Braves, who defeated Bregman's Astros in the World Series that year.

Off the field, Pederson works with Best Buddies International, a non-profit organization that creates opportunities for 1-on-1 friendships and employment for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Pederson has contributed significant time and money to this cause while working alongside his older brother Champ, who has Down Syndrome.