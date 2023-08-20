Major League Bites: Celebrating National Waffle Day with MLB's Best Waffle Delights

National Waffle Day, on Aug. 24, is a celebration of that delightful day in 1869 when the first waffle iron patent was granted in the United States.

While the waffle itself has a storied history, the waffle cone is its adventurous cousin that has been a long-time staple in the dessert world. And in America's favorite pastime -- baseball -- the culinary game has been upped with a myriad of waffle delights.

Since its inception at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis -- where the classic waffle became an ingenious edible ice cream holder -- to the innovative gastronomic delights found in MLB stadiums today, the journey is both delicious and awe-inspiring.

So, on deck, the top 5 MLB stadium waffle -- and waffle cone -- offerings.

5. The Creamery Delight

Houston Astros

Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park keeps it classy with The Creamery's assortment of flavors. While you're transported back to the original days of the waffle cone with each bite, you're also indulging in over a century of dessert brilliance.

4. The Savory Southern Cone

Houston Astros

Minute Maid Park

An ode to Texan culinary might, this savory waffle cone converges the best of both worlds. A celebration of where southern cuisine meets the creativity of a cone.

3. The Pittsburgh Power Cone

Pittsburgh Pirates

PNC Park

A mouthful in every sense, this cone amalgamates Pittsburgh's cherished dishes and the boundary-pushing spirit of baseball stadium foods. A nostalgic, yet modern culinary journey in one.

2. Pearl Sugar Waffle

Milwaukee Brewers

American Family Field

Breaking the 'cone' norm for National Waffle Day, the Brewers serve up Belgium style liege waffles, smothered in powdered sugar, chocolate, and more. While not a cone, this traditional delicacy reminds us that sometimes it's good to stick to the basics -- especially when they're this delicious.

1. The Wowfulls Experience

New York Mets

Citi Field

A flavor-packed homage to the 1950's-style Hong Kong egg waffles, Wowfulls brings the streets of Hong Kong to the baseball stadium in Queens. But the journey of this unique creation is even more heartwarming than its taste. Originating from the fond memories of three sweet-toothed innovators, it transitioned from a Smorgasburg favorite to social media stardom. Their Lower East Side store was just the beginning. These egg waffles have now been supercharged with flavors ranging from matcha to red velvet, turning them into what we now lovingly recognize as "Wowfulls." It's a culinary experience that's an explosion of flavor, color, and happiness. Truly, as its name suggests, 'WOW-full.'

So this National Waffle Day, while cherishing the old and embracing the innovative, it's clear that when it comes to tantalizing our taste buds, MLB and its stadiums are in a league of their own. Grab a waffle or a waffle cone, enjoy the game, and be a part of this delectable history.