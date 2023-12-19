NFL Christmas Wishes: What Each Team Needs from Santa to Make the Playoffs

The NFL playoffs are right around the corner and a number of teams still have hopes of reaching the postseason. Every game left on the regular season schedule is of the utmost importance for most teams.

With Christmas also coming up, some teams will need a little luck and perhaps some help from Santa Claus himself in order to make the playoffs. Let's take a look at the teams who need a miracle in order to extend their season for a chance to compete for a championship.

NFL Christmas Schedule

The NFL Week 16 schedule gets underway with the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams on December 21 for a Thursday Night Football Clash. Four teams then play on December 23, before the rest of the teams finish out the Week 16 schedule on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas features three total games this year. The Monday slate begins with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Las Vegas Raiders. Later in the day, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants will go head-to-head before the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers play in the final Week 16 affair.

The 49ers, Eagles and Ravens have already clinched a playoff spot. So what do the other teams playing on Christmas Day need to book their ticket to the postseason?

Raiders at Chiefs

The Chiefs are probably going to make the playoffs. In fact, it would be shocking if they missed the postseason. It would require a complete collapse from KC, and even then there is still a chance they'd reach the playoffs.

Kansas City currently leads the AFC West with a 9-5 record. The Denver Broncos trail Kansas City by two games, sporting a 7-7 record.

Seven teams from each conference will make the postseason, and Kansas City currently holds the third-best record in the AFC. There are four teams with 8-6 records fighting for the final two spots, so clinching the division is easier than clinching a wild-card berth for the Chiefs at the moment.

The Raiders are not technically eliminated from postseason contention despite their underwhelming 6-8 record. Las Vegas earned a pivotal victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in convincing fashion Thursday, winning 63-21.

Still, it will take a lot to go right in order for the Raiders to make the postseason. There are four teams ahead of Las Vegas who aren't even in postseason positions themselves. Winning their next three games is all but essential for them to hold onto their slim hopes, and the Raiders will need the teams ahead of them to struggle moving forward as well.

Defeating the Chiefs, who are still looking to lock up a postseason spot, won't be easy, however.

Giants at Eagles

In similar fashion to the Raiders, the Giants are still technically in contention. New York holds a 5-9 record, though, placing them 12th in the NFC.

The Giants were defeated by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, losing 24-6. Bouncing back against one of the best teams in the NFL on Christmas Day is going to be quite the challenge. It is a must-win affair for the Giants.

The good news for New York is that the NFC isn't quite as competitive as the AFC. There are some really good teams, but only four teams own records over .500 at the moment.

The NFC has four different teams with 7-7 records. Those are the teams fighting for the final playoff spots at the moment. The Giants can realistically reach the postseason by winning out.

None of the teams ahead of them are all that trustworthy. With that said, is there any hope for the Giants versus the Eagles?

Well, Philadelphia has already clinched a playoff spot. At one point, they were seeking the best record in the conference, but a three-game losing streak means they now trail the 49ers by one game.

They're now tied with the Cowboys atop the NFC East, so even a first-round home game is no longer a lock. As a result, Philadelphia is still going to utilize all of their stars in an effort to win. New York will need all hands on deck in order to pull off the upset.

Ravens at 49ers

The 49ers are the NFL's best team and were the first team to clinch a playoff berth. Baltimore is also headed to the postseason.

Still, home-field advantage is on the line. We should still see a competitive game.

The Eagles and Miami Dolphins narrowly trail the 49ers and Ravens for the top spot in their respective conferences. Both San Francisco and Baltimore obviously want to give themselves the best chance in the postseason, so securing home-field advantage will be a priority.

This projects to be an exciting game between a pair of talented teams.