NFL Draft Betting Odds: Who is Going to be the No. 1 Overall Pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The current NFL Draft betting odds indicate the Titans are likely to use that pick to go for a franchise quarterback, but Tennessee will also undoubtedly field trade offers from teams that may be willing to pay a proverbial king's ransom to get the top pick for themselves.

This type of intrigue will make the 2025 NFL Draft one of the most wagered-upon events outside of the NFL season. In this review, we will provide you with the latest NFL Draft betting odds, show you where you can wager on the 2025 NFL Draft

NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Betting Odds: Top Favorites Right Now

Who will be the 1st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? Here are the current top favorites in the NFL Draft betting odds available on the top online sportsbooks:

🏈 Player 🏫 School 🚀 Pos. 💰 NFL Draft Betting Odds Cam Ward Miami (FL) QB -115 Abdul Carter Penn State DE +185 Travis Hunter Colorado WR/DB +310 Shedeur Sanders Colorado QB +650 Jaxson Dart Ole Miss QB +6600

Note: Odds via BetMGM and current upon publication.

NFL Draft Betting Odds: 2025 Favorites for the No. 1 Pick

Cam Ward, Miami: The Tennessee Titans have the first pick and desperately need an upgrade over Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. Ward, who was a consensus first-team All-America selection and set multiple Miami passing records, can be that upgrade and thus is the NFL Draft betting odds favorite to be the first pick on most of the NFL betting apps.

Abdul Carter, Penn State: The All-America defensive end finished his college career with five tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and a pass defended in Penn State's CFP semifinal loss to Notre Dame. The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year has been moving up steadily in the NFL Draft betting odds and on mock drafts in recent weeks.

Travis Hunter, Colorado: Heisman Trophy winner Hunter is an incredible dual threat who brings to mind some of the all-time great two-way collegiate players such as Champ Bailey and Charles Woodson. As incredible as those players were, Hunter has surpassed their dual threat achievements, which is why he lands a spot in the top five in the NFL Draft betting odds.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado: Sanders set numerous single-season program passing records in his two years as the Buffaloes starting quarterback. Add that to being the son of Deion Sanders, arguably the greatest cover cornerback in NFL history, and it's easy to see why Sanders is near the top of the NFL Draft betting odds.

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss: Dart is the most prolific quarterback in Ole Miss history. Operating in the Lane Kiffin run-pass option environment also gives him a skill set and experience level that will make him a highly prized draft pick. This is why Dart is among the longshot candidates in these NFL Draft betting odds.

