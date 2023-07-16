Savoring the Ballpark Classic: Celebrating National Hot Dog Day and the Iconic Frank

Hot dogs are a staple of American cuisine. They are found everywhere from family barbecues to street vendors to baseball stadiums.

Ballparks in various regions put their own spin on this classic food, and hot dog prices can vary substantially by the stadium. The hot dog hasn't avoided controversy over its storied history, and vigorous debate over whether a hot dog qualifies as a sandwich rages on to this day with no definitive resolution in sight.

With National Hot Dog Day approaching July 19 -- annually the third Wednesday in July -- let's take a moment to celebrate the hot dog, acknowledge its shortcomings, and evaluate the various hot dog offerings found across MLB stadiums.

The Hot Dog

The precursor to the hot dog dates back further than the founding of the United States, and it even preceded Christopher Columbus' voyage across the ocean. It was purportedly developed in Vienna (Wien), Austria in 1487, explaining the etymology of "wiener," just as the hamburger comes from Hamburg, Germany.

Fast forward 400-plus years, and you get to 1893, which was a pivotal year in hot dog history. Serving a frankfurter nestled in a bun in the United States was popularized by vendors at the Columbian Exposition in Chicago that year. Based on the German dachshund sausage, which was traditionally eaten with bread, the sausages served in Chicago in 1893 were lauded for their convenience and affordability. That same year, sausages became available at baseball games.

As for the hot dog bun we've come to know and love today, Anton Feuchtwanger tries to take credit for inventing it in 1904, though most hot dog historians -- yep, you read that right -- believe the bun was already in circulation earlier through German immigrants and simply grew in American culture until it became ubiquitous. The exact origin of the term hot dog is also disputed, though it dates back to the 1890s or early 1900s. Some credit the term to New York sports cartoonist Tad Dorgan, who heard vendors yelling "get your dachshund sausages while they're hot!" He promptly drew a cartoon of a dachshund – which is the breed of dog also known as a wiener dog – nestled warmly in a roll. Unsure of how to spell dachshund, Dorgan instead wrote the exclamation "hot dog!"

Everything In Moderation

The hot dog is beloved in American culture, which is why the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest has taken place annually on July 4 since 1972. However, this food has not gone without controversy. Up to 80 percent of calories in hot dogs come from fat, and excess consumption of processed meats has been linked to increased risk of heart disease and colon cancer. This probably isn't what 2023 Hot Dog Eating Contest champion Joey Chestnut wants to hear after eating 62 hot dogs and buns in one sitting to claim his 16th contest victory, but you should be just fine enjoying a hot dog or two at the ballpark every now and again.

MLB Hot Dog Prices

The cheapest hot dogs in MLB belong to the Diamondbacks and Marlins at just $3. With the second-lowest attendance in the league, the Marlins are doing all they can to keep their few fans satisfied. The Braves, Twins, Brewers and Mariners all score well on the affordability scale, clocking in at $4.

On the other end of the spectrum, no team has reached the $8 threshold for their basic hot dogs, though the Athletics, Giants, Padres, and Cardinals are all at $7.75 or above. The pricey hot dogs surely don't help with Oakland's league-worst attendance, though that price point isn't out of the norm in California.

Signature MLB Stadium Hot Dogs

The Yankees have featured some of the top Japanese baseball players over the years, including 2009 World Series MVP Hideki Matsui, Masahiro Tanaka, and past-his-prime Ichiro Suzuki. New York is hoping to add Shohei Ohtani to that list via trade later this year, but for now, Japanese Yankee fans will have to settle for a signature hot dog called the Sumo Dog. This creation of former Iron Chef competitor Jeffrey Lunak is available at three different locations within Yankee Stadium, and it features Japanese cuisine-inspired toppings such as teriyaki sauce, wasabi relish, furikake, and Kizami nori.

Everything's bigger in Texas, and that includes the Boomstick Hot Dog from Globe Life Park in Arlington. This $24 two-foot regional twist is a must-try at Rangers games, but it certainly isn't a one-person job, even if you don't spring for the jalapenos, cheese sauce, onions, and chili on top that give the Boomstick its regional flair.

