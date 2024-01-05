State of Hangovers: Analyzing the Most Hungover States

Which states are the most interested in finding hangover remedies? Do some states just deal with the hangover? National Hangover Day — you might know it by its more common name, "New Year's Day" — is just behind us, but we're still feeling groggy, so we took a look at some Google Trends data to find the answers to these questions.

Some states simply drink more than others. That doesn't mean those states will lead the way in terms of searching for hangover remedies, though the states that drink more would make sense to appear in this article. Let's take a look at the data and provide analysis.

States that Search Hangover Remedies the Most

We broke down which states have most frequently searched the term "hangover remedies" in the past five years, past year and past six months. There's variation between the three lists, but a few states consistently show up near the top.

"Hangover remedies" Search Results

Past 5 Years Past Year Past 6 Months 1. Arizona 1. Arizona 1. Michigan 2. California 2. Massachusetts T2. Massachusetts 3. Florida 3. Maryland T2. Arizona 4. Texas 4. New Jersey 3. Connecticut 5. Missouri 5. Georgia 4. New Jersey



Based on this research, Arizona clearly has a passion for searching for hangover remedies. They appear on each list, leading over the past five years and past year.

Massachusetts is the only other state to appear multiple times. For the most part, there doesn't seem to be many trends when it comes to this search, with the exception of Arizona and Massachusetts.

How about the phrase, "how to cure a hangover?" We understand that people search different terms relating to similar matters. Let's take a look at the results for the aforementioned phrase.

"How to cure a hangover" Search Results

Past 5 Years Past Year Past 6 Months 1. Nevada 1. Nevada 1. Nebraska 2. Nebraska 2. South Carolina 2. South Carolina 3. New Mexico 3. Wisconsin T3. Nevada 4. Wisconsin T4. Utah T3. Ohio T5. Minnesota, Colorado T4. Nebraska 4. Wisconsin



Nevada, Nebraska, and Wisconsin all appear three times on the list. Nevada obviously has Las Vegas which probably helps its search demand in this instance.

South Carolina also made an appearance twice in the "how to cure a hangover" search results lists.

Final Thoughts

The one thing that is clear is that hangover remedies are in high search demand. Nobody likes hangovers, and everyone who drinks would love a reliable remedy for them.

The final thing we will note is to remember to drink responsibly. There is no reason to put yourself or others at risk by acting recklessly with alcohol.