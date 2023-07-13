The Art of Giving: Celebrating the Best MLB Giveaways on National Give Something Away Day

National Give Something Away Day is coming up Saturday, July 15. To celebrate, let's take a look at some of the best ballpark giveaways left on the 2023 MLB calendar.

The giveaways below commemorate significant franchise milestones, celebrate certain individual players, or do both at once. By giving away these items, teams keep their fanbases engaged by giving the fans something to remind them of their favorite teams and players.

Orioles, Aug. 5: Eddie Murray 1983 World Series Bobblehead

This 40th anniversary of Baltimore's last championship should help get Orioles fans excited for the stretch run of the 2023 regular season and the playoffs. This year's edition is looking like one of the best Orioles teams since Baltimore's 1983 World Series team. Eddie Murray was a key contributor on that championship team, hitting .306 with 33 home runs and 111 RBI while winning the Silver Slugger and Gold Glove awards for his offense and defense, respectively. He finished second in 1983 MVP voting behind teammate Cal Ripken Jr. Baltimore defeated the Phillies in 1983, but Philadelphia's NL East rival Mets will be in town for this Aug. 5 giveaway.

Diamondbacks, Aug. 12: 25th Anniversary Replica Jersey



It has been 25 years since the Diamondbacks joined MLB as an expansion team in 1998. The team will hold a 25th anniversary celebration during its Aug. 12 game against the Padres. The festivities will include the giveaway of 25th anniversary replica jerseys to fans in attendance. Just like the Orioles, the D-Backs are enjoying one of the better seasons in franchise history.

Rockies, Aug. 19: Todd Helton 30th Anniversary Jersey

The Rockies have been around five years longer than the Diamondbacks, and Colorado will be celebrating its 30th anniversary by giving away a commemorative jersey of the man widely regarded as the best player in franchise history. Todd Helton has yet to be enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame, though the case for leaving him out has grown weaker after Scott Rolen surprisingly got in earlier this year. Helton benefited from playing in the hitter-friendly confines of Colorado's Coors Field, but his career .316/.414/.539 line is certainly worthy of a Hall of Fame induction for the three-time Gold Glove and four-time Silver Slugger award winner. Perhaps this giveaway will inspire Rockies fans to go to bat for the first baseman and amplify the pressure on the Baseball Writers' Association of America to vote Helton into the Hall of Fame next year.

Athletics, Sept. 1: Glenn Burke Pride Night Socks

The last-place A's haven't given their few fans much reason to take pride in their team's performance on the baseball diamond, but Pride Night is important to the team's Bay Area-based fanbase. Glenn Burke was the first baseball player to come out as gay after retiring, and ticket proceeds from the Athletics' Sept. 1 game against the Angels will go to the Oakland LGBTQ Center. This Pride Night giveaway might just provide a temporary boost to the Athletics' league-worst attendance numbers.

Pirates, Sept. 15: Roberto Clemente Day Cap

The Pirates honor Roberto Clemente every September, and this year they will do so during a marquee matchup against the Yankees on Sept. 15. The Puerto Rican outfielder made 15 All-Star teams and won two championships over the course of his 18-year MLB career, the entirety of which was spent in Pittsburgh. After the 1972 season, Clemente tragically passed away in a plane crash at just 38 years old. Fans in attendance on Roberto Clemente Day will receive a baseball cap that bears Clemente's number 21.

Tigers, Sept. 30: Miggy Print All Over Shirt

The Tigers almost certainly won't be in playoff contention in late September, but their last few games will still have significant meaning to Detroit's fanbase, as those will be the last few games of Miguel Cabrera's storied career. In the penultimate game of the season, Sept. 30 against the Guardians, Detroit fans will receive a "Miggy Print All Over Shirt" designed as part of Cabrera's farewell tour. Cabrera won back-to-back AL MVPs while with the Tigers in 2012 and 2013. During the 2012 season, Miggy also captured the Triple Crown by leading the league in batting average, home runs, and RBI – a feat nobody had accomplished since 1967.

