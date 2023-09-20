The Ultimate NFL Stadium Tours for World Tourism Day 2023

As World Tourism Day on September 27th nears, football aficionados are mapping out their plans to visit the NFL's most emblematic arenas.

Let us guide you through the best stadium experiences you can find around the United States.

Selecting the Best Stadium Tours

Our selections pivot on three core criteria:

Historical Significance: We gravitated towards venues brimming with lore and memorable NFL moments.

Exclusive Access: Tours offering a sneak peek into areas like locker rooms and press boxes grabbed our attention.

Interactive Elements: Opportunities to relive iconic moments and embrace the NFL spirit won extra points.

Without further ado, here are the top five stadium tours to tackle during the 2023 NFL season.

Lambeau Field Stadium Tour

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Celebrating its position as the NFL's oldest continuously-operated stadium, Lambeau is steeped in league lore. Walk where legends like Bart Starr and Reggie White made history. Notably, visitors rave about the chance to throw a football through the "Glory Hole," a test of skill cherished by many. And with a staggering 98 percent satisfaction rating on TripAdvisor, it's evident why this earned the TripAdvisor Travelers Choice award this year.

SoFi Stadium Tour

Inglewood, California

A marvel of modern architecture, SoFi has already etched its name in Super Bowl lore. Apart from accessing the field and taking a seat in the press box, guests have celebrated the stadium's state-of-the-art tech features. Recent polls rank the SoFi Stadium Tour among the nation's top-rated experiences.

U.S. Bank Stadium Tour

Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium, with its avant-garde design, translucent roof and impressive Viking ship, stands as a testament to modern architectural prowess. This iconic venue invites visitors to immerse themselves in its unique architectural features and expansive field-level clubs. Additionally, attendees can enjoy hands-on activities such as kicking a field goal or experiencing the thrill of broadcasting. The tour's perfect blend of interactive experiences and architectural charm consistently leaves an unforgettable impression on its visitors.

Heinz Field Tour

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

As the fortress of the Steelers -- one of the NFL's most storied franchises -- Heinz Field is filled with historical nuggets. Tours provide glimpses of treasured memorabilia and deep dives into championship narratives. Visitors often highlight the exhilarating rush of sprinting through the tunnel as a top moment.

Lincoln Financial Field Tour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Home of the Eagles, this tour uniquely offers entrance into the team's locker room -- an experience enjoyed by many. Relive key moments and embrace Philadelphia's football spirit with hands-on displays and exhibits.

Tips for Your Ultimate Stadium Tour Experience

Book Early: Stadium tours, especially during the season, sell out quickly.

Stadium tours, especially during the season, sell out quickly. Dress Smart: Comfort is key. Opt for suitable footwear and attire.

Comfort is key. Opt for suitable footwear and attire. Weather Wise: Some venues can be dicey weather-wise. Come prepared.

Some venues can be dicey weather-wise. Come prepared. Relish the Moment: Immerse yourself. Every tour offers touchdown-celebration-worthy moments.

Whether you identify as a cheesehead, sun-chaser, Nordic enthusiast, yinzer or draw inspiration from Rocky, there's an NFL stadium voyage tailor-made for you. Embark, revel and immerse yourself in a fusion of football history and thrill.

Cheers to World Tourism Day, and here's to journeys punctuated with touchdowns and tailgating fun!