WynnBET NY Promo Code: XROTO Gets $200 In Free Bets With $50 Bet On NBA Finals Game 6

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

NBA Finals Game 6 is in Boston tonight with the Celtics looking to force a Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors. And you can bet on the outcome of this series-defining game risk-free with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO.

The WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO welcome offer gives new users $200 in free bets when they place a $50 bet on the NBA Finals. You must be at least 21 years old and in New York, or any other state in which WynnBET is licensed to operate, to create an account and redeem this welcome bonus.

How To Sign Up With WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO

The WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO welcome offer for new users is an exciting one, since you receive $200 in free bets after simply placing a $50 first bet. Regardless of if the first bet wins, loses or is a push, you'll receive $200 in free bets.

It's easy to sign up with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO and receive your $200 in free bets. Click the link below, which will redirect you to the WynnBET sign-up page. You will need to provide basic information to create your account, such as your name, home address and email address. Once your account is created, deposit at least $50 to redeem the WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO offer.

Then, place a $50 bet with -120 odds or longer (-110, +200, +500) to get your $200 in free bets. This welcome offer can be redeemed in any state where WynnBET Sportsbook operates, as long as you use the promo code XROTO.

How Do I Redeem My WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO Free Bets?

It's easy to redeem your WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO free bets since they are automatically credited to your new account, as long as you follow the steps above. Make sure to use the promo code XROTO when depositing at least $50 into your new WynnBET account. That way, you will receive $200 in free bets following your $50 first wager, regardless of the outcome.

WynnBET Sportsbook deposits the free bets into your new account in four separate payments of $50 each. The first $50 free bet from the WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO will be placed into your account within 72 hours of your initial wager settling. The remaining three $50 free bets will arrive once every seven days for the following three weeks. The free bets expire after 10 days upon arrival and can be used on wagers with odds of -150 or longer (-120, +100, +500).

Bet On NBA Finals Game 6 With WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO

New users are able to use WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO to sign up and bet on any sport to redeem the $200 in free bets, but with the NBA Finals in a possible close-out game tonight, the stakes and excitement will be at an all-time high. New York residents can side with the Celtics, hoping for a Game 7, or bet on the Warriors to win the title tonight.

Regardless of which side you choose to wager on in Game 6, all you have to do is bet $50 to get $200 in free bets with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO.