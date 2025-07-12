Aaron Bummer News: Opening Saturday's contest

Bummer will serve as Atlanta's opening pitcher in a bullpen game Saturday against the Cardinals.

For the second Saturday in a row, Bummer will fill an opener role in a bullpen game while Atlanta has yet to settle on a permanent replacement in the rotation for Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow), who is likely to be sidelined until around September. In his previous turn as an opener last weekend against the Orioles, Bummer covered 2.1 innings, and Atlanta could be looking for him to handle a similar workload Saturday. Atlanta doesn't have an obvious candidate to serve as a bulk reliever behind Bummer, though Jesse Chavez and the newly claimed Joey Wentz are available on three days' rest and should be capable of covering multiple frames, if needed.