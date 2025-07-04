Aaron Bummer News: Starting bullpen game Saturday

Bummer will serve as the opening pitcher in a bullpen game for Atlanta in Saturday's matchup with the Orioles, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta has an opening in its rotation after Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) landing on the injured list earlier this week, but the team won't immediately turn to a traditional starter to replace him. Instead, manager Brian Snitker plans to lean on a group of relievers to get the team through Saturday's contest, with Bummer leading off the proceedings in what will be his first MLB start and his first in the professional ranks since 2017. Bummer made 2.2- and 2.1-inning appearances in his last two relief outings, so he could be capable of working once through the Baltimore lineup before turning the game over to the bullpen.