Aaron Watson News: Drafted in second round

The Reds have selected Watson with the 51st overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Watson might be safer than the typical prep righty, as he has a great feel for pitching, a simple, repeatable delivery and his fastball only sits in the low-90s at the time of the draft. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound hurler from Florida has improved his stock, with his fastball touching 96 mph this spring and his slider emerging as his go-to breaking ball. He hasn't needed his changeup much, but Watson's advanced pitchability and command of his full arsenal suggest he'll have the aptitude to excel with pro instruction. He could be sitting in the mid-90s with his fastball while touching the upper-90s in a couple years.