Abraham Toro News: Delivers two-out RBI in win

Toro went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Monday's 2-0 win over Seattle.

Toro's two-out single in the third inning drove in Boston's second run. He's recently moved up the batting order against right-handers -- Toro hit third against the three previous righties faced -- and batted second Monday, the spot that had belonged to Rafael Devers for much of the season. He'll continue to hold the strongside of a platoon at first base and could get starts at third base, when Red Sox manager Alex Cora doesn't want to expose Marcelo Mayer to a southpaw. Toro is batting .317/.345/.538 with five home runs, eight doubles, 13 RBI and 15 runs scored over 30 games.