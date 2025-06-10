Abraham Toro News: Has double-digit on-base streak

Toro started as first base and went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 10-8 extra-innings loss to the Rays.

There was much turmoil caused by Rafael Devers' refusal to play first base and Boston's scrapped experiment with Kristian Campbell to move there, but Toro may have been the answer all along. He's reached base safely in 10 consecutive games, going 17-for-40 (.425) with five doubles, one home run and seven RBI during the streak. Toro is slashing .333/.352/.563 over 25 games for Boston, but it's fair to question if he can sustain that over the long haul.