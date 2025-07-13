Abraham Toro News: Receiving afternoon off

Toro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Romy Gonzalez will step in at first base for Boston while Toro heads to the bench after starting at the position in each of the last three contests. Toro has gone 0-for-13 over his last four contests to bring his average down to .271, and it wouldn't be surprising if he began to lose out on at-bats to the hot-hitting Gonzalez coming out of the All-Star break. Over his last 10 games, Gonzalez is slashing .436/.442/.897 with 10 extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 11 runs.