Abraham Toro News: Sitting out second straight

Toro is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Angels.

Toro is out of the lineup for a second straight day after starting the previous eight and 21 of the last 22 tilts. The Red Sox are facing a lefty (Yusei Kikuchi) for the second consecutive contest, and the switch-hitting Toro has been much better versus righties (.831 OPS, five home runs) than lefties (.679 OPS, zero home runs) this season. Romy Gonzalez and Nate Eaton will handle first base and third base, respectively.