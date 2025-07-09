Menu
Abraham Toro News: Stepping out of lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 9, 2025

Toro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Toro will head to the bench for the first time since June 29, ending a stretch of eight consecutive starts during which he went 9-for-31 (.290 average) with a 4:4 BB:K. Romy Gonzalez will get the nod at first base Wednesday, but Toro still appears to be viewed as the Red Sox's preferred option at the position.

