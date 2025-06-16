Adam Macko News: Back in action at Buffalo

Macko has made two starts for Triple-A Buffalo in June, posting a 5.14 ERA and 8:7 K:BB over seven innings.

The 24-year-old southpaw began the season on the injured list while completing his recovery from knee surgery, but Macko still has plenty of rust to work off. He's issued at least three free passes in both his starts for Buffalo, and while he's currently on the same schedule as the struggling Bowden Francis, Macko doesn't yet seem like a viable option for the big-league rotation.