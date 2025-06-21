Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Addison Barger headshot

Addison Barger Injury: Scratched with hip issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 21, 2025 at 9:07am

Barger was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox due to right hip discomfort, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Barger was initially slated to play right field and bat second Saturday, but a hip injury will keep him on the sidelines. He can be considered day-to-day going forward. Davis Schneider will enter the lineup and play left field while Nathan Lukes slides to right.

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now