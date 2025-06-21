Addison Barger Injury: Scratched with hip issue
Barger was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox due to right hip discomfort, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Barger was initially slated to play right field and bat second Saturday, but a hip injury will keep him on the sidelines. He can be considered day-to-day going forward. Davis Schneider will enter the lineup and play left field while Nathan Lukes slides to right.
