Addison Barger News: Belts 13th homer
Barger went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the A's.
The 25-year-old wrapped up a breakout first half in style, taking Jeffrey Springs deep in the seventh inning. Barger heads into the All-Star break with a .261/.317/.506 slash line over 265 plate appearances with 13 homers, three steals, 38 runs and 40 RBI, and he remains among the league leaders in hard-hit rate (54.2 percent, 15th in MLB), max exit velocity (116.5 mph, 12th) and average exit velocity (93.4 mph, tied for 10th with Bobby Witt.)
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now