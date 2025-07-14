Menu
Addison Barger News: Belts 13th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Barger went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the A's.

The 25-year-old wrapped up a breakout first half in style, taking Jeffrey Springs deep in the seventh inning. Barger heads into the All-Star break with a .261/.317/.506 slash line over 265 plate appearances with 13 homers, three steals, 38 runs and 40 RBI, and he remains among the league leaders in hard-hit rate (54.2 percent, 15th in MLB), max exit velocity (116.5 mph, 12th) and average exit velocity (93.4 mph, tied for 10th with Bobby Witt.)

Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
